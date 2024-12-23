Fire damages multiple mobile homes in Shreve
"It was like watching a train wreck and I just couldn’t look away."
"It was like watching a train wreck and I just couldn’t look away."
Check out these images of actor Sydney Sweeney and boxing Hall of Famer Christy Martin. Sweeney will play Martin in an upcoming motion picture.
The comedian, 53, was briefly married to actress Drew Barrymore in the early aughts
"I was screaming at the TV," one viewer wrote on Instagram
For the last two and a half years, Rejean Landry has been caught in a legal battle with Air Canada, seeking compensation after his family arrived at their final destination more than 24 hours late.In November, a judge in Ontario's small claims court ruled in the Ottawa man's favour, ordering Air Canada to pay almost $15,000 dollars."And we were happy, satisfied, relieved for a few weeks," Landry said. "Until yesterday, when I got a notice of appeal from Air Canada."Experts say that large compani
Elizabeth Hurley wowed fans as she posed in a leather mini-dress with a plunging neckline.
A lawyer for Baldoni, who directed the film, said the allegations are "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt"
British citizen Marcus Fakana, 18, is facing a one-year prison sentence for his summer romance with a London teenager, 17, who he met while on holiday in the United Arab Emirates.
Prince Beatrice has confirmed her change of plans when it comes to the Christmas season with Prince Andrew's daughter deciding to stay in the United Kingdom
The superstar kept warm for the Chiefs-Texans game on Dec. 21
Singer-songwriter Jelly Roll shared his thoughts on weight loss drugs like Ozempic—and the specific reason why he chose not to use them to lose 140 pounds.
In one of the country's most "embarrassing" cases, German police spent years tracking down a killer only to turn the investigation back on themselves
The Oscar-winning actor posed for photos with his certificate of baptism just weeks after saying religion in Hollywood is "not fashionable"
"Hustle culture is toxic. I get some wild responses when I tell people I work under 40 hours a week and am thriving. Life should be more than work, even if I love my job."
The Duchess of Edinburgh joined her daughter for a fun pre-Christmas outing…
The "Weekend Update" host admitted he was "genuinely worried" as the actor watched her husband read shocking jokes fed to him by co-host Michael Che.
Meghan Markle has no communication with her father-in-law King Charles according to a new report. See details.
"it is so crazy how many hours are actually in a day when u wake up before 11:30 am…..wow………do people know about this"—@ULTRAGLOSS
And she has someone in mind to fill the role, too.
The actress, 66, said that the "holiday industrial complex" makes us feel like we're "somehow not good enough" while appearing on the Dec. 20 episode of 'The View'
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Robert Mailman has a problem he never thought he'd have. He has to buy Christmas presents this year.