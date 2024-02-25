Fire danger returns with warm and windy Sunday
A Fire Weather Warning is in effect for the Front Range, as well as over the NE plains again on Sunday. Low humidity, warmer than normal temps and strong winds will persist this weekend.
VANCOUVER — It will be a dicey weekend to be on several of British Columbia's mountain highways with a forecast of significant snowfall. Environment Canada says B.C.'s mountain passes will see large snowfall accumulations, blowing snow and rapidly changing conditions as a cold front arrives. The snow is expected to start Saturday, intensify on Sunday and then ease off by Monday. The weather office warns that drivers need to be cautious on the Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3, the Trans Canada throu
If you’ve missed winter this winter, an impending pattern change has you covered across the Prairies
Widespread rain across Atlantic Canada will lead to a risk for localized flooding and ponding. Beware the risk of a flash freeze following behind the rainfall
This is not a drill, Miami. Get your winter coat ready.
Here’s the latest weekend forecast.
After the heavy rain, freezing rain and snow, icy conditions are expected to prevail in Atlantic Canada, posing potential hazards for travel and outdoor activities. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides further updates on the situation.
Researchers believe pictures of the comet will help develop ways to improve and further analyse space weather.
Expect icy surfaces across Nova Scotia for the remainder of the weekend as temperatures plummet behind Saturday’s heavy raining behind the rainfall
The difference in Boise’s weather from Friday to Monday will have you wearing both winter and spring clothes.
The metropolis of nearly 22 million people is facing a severe water crisis as a tangle of problems — including geography and leaks — are compounded by climate change.
