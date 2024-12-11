Fire department needs help delivering Christmas magic to Lealman
Every Christmas Eve in Lealman, the big man himself arrives in a fire truck. He stops at hundreds of homes not to put out fires but to spark them in countless hearts.
Every Christmas Eve in Lealman, the big man himself arrives in a fire truck. He stops at hundreds of homes not to put out fires but to spark them in countless hearts.
Mangione was arrested Monday, Dec. 9, and accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
A woman is dead after police in Georgia received an email from a Russian IP address claiming the sender had left a pipe bomb in Marjorie Taylor Greene’s mailbox. A police officer with the bomb squad who was driving to meet his colleagues at headquarters hit another car, killing its driver, the Rome Police Department said in a press release. “I’m heartsick right now,” Greene wrote in a post on X.
Hannah Hiatt was criticized by TikTok users after sharing a video in which her young son appears to flinch while his dad walks near him
The person of interest in UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s killing has been identified as a 26-year-old computer whiz who graduated as valedictorian from his Maryland prep school. Luigi Mangione, of Towson, Md., was carrying a weapon similar to the one used in the fatal shooting of Thompson when he was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania on Monday, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters. “At this time, he is believed to be our person of interest in the brazen, targeted
On Monday night’s broadcast of The Ingraham Angle, Fox News host Laura Ingraham took less than 30 seconds to condemn support for one alleged vigilante killer and offer up that another is being called a “hero.” “The Instagram posts from nutbag people, which I was sent in the commercial break earlier: crazy,” she said, of online support for Luigi Mangione, who was charged with murder in connection with the killing of UnitedHealth Care CEO Brian Thompson on Monday. “Like he’s cute and this and peop
ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — A man suspected in the brazen Manhattan killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO was arrested and charged with murder Monday after a quick-thinking McDonald’s customer in Pennsylvania recognized him from a surveillance photo and police officers found a gun, mask and writings linking him to the ambush.
With the Canada Post strike now in its fourth week, some Canadians say they're frustrated with major courier companies like FedEx, UPS and Purolator that they've turned to as alternatives."Calling Federal Express express is a bit of a sick joke," said Neil Roberts, a retired civil servant in Ottawa who tried to mail a 100-gram letter with FedEx.He was charged $35.29, and it took over a week to arrive at its destination.The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) went on strike on Nov. 15.A Canad
A man allegedly caught on camera sucker-punching a stranger in Vancouver's downtown last month has been charged with assaulting two more people in random attacks in the previous week.Zachary Tyrell Shettell is now facing three assault charges in relation to a series of incidents that have underscored fears about public safety in Vancouver.According to police, Shettell was arrested last week following the release of a video showing a man being punched in the face and knocked to the ground on Nov.
See the list of celebrities — including Jay-Z and Cuba Gooding Jr. — with alleged ties to Diddy, some of whom were accused of wrongdoing.
The 2-year-old girl's body temperature was found to be as high as 109.4 degrees Fahrenheit, according to police
The 52-year-old man was reportedly killed after he failed to correctly follow safety protocols
Police say they have arrested 17 people, including an Ontario government employee, connected with an alleged criminal network that's been planning and perpetrating home invasions, armed robberies and drug trafficking in the Greater Toronto Area.Deputy Chief Alvaro Almeida announced the results of the year-long investigation Monday at a news conference at police headquarters in Aurora, which included a combined 83 charges laid."We have shown once again our commitment to our community, that when c
Animal rights activists have urged the Nepali government to stop what they’ve called “an appalling bloodbath” after they claimed thousands of animals were killed as part of a festival held every five years that traditionally ends with a mass animal sacrifice.
Authorities say there were no prior incidents between the girl and the two dogs that attacked her
The owner of a south Edmonton barbershop is still in shock after one of his clients discovered a dead baby lying in a snowy parking spot near the business on Saturday.Harjas Dhaliwal, who owns Gz 2 Gentz Barbershop in a shopping complex on the southwest corner of Ellerslie Road and Parsons Road S.W., said he spotted a box on the ground in the parking lot when he came to work at 10 a.m., but didn't think anything of it.Hours later, he said, one of his clients left the shop around 2 p.m. and saw a
The Sussex Christmas celebrations are "all very informal and very different" from Harry's childhood.
It was a rustling at his front door that Theo Meadows said first woke him up just before 5 a.m., but it wasn't until he went downstairs that he realized it was actually the sound of glass breaking."I'm directly across from the front door and there's a guy breaking the window, and most of the window is already gone. As soon as we made eye contact, he put a gun through the window," Meadows told CBC Toronto.Meadows said that's when he raced to his room on the second floor of his Orangeville, Ont.,
Amie Gray was killed and another woman was seriously injured in the attack, Winchester Crown Court hears.
The 61-year-old mother called police after surviving multiple gunshots, according to reports
The body of Elizabeth Pollard, 64, was recovered on Dec. 6, three days after she was first reported missing