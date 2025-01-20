Fire destroys home on Windsor's Moy Avenue

Fire officials say they're investigating the cause. (Michael Evans/CBC - image credit)

Fire has destroyed a home on Moy Avenue in Windsor, Ont., fire officials say.

Nobody was injured in the blaze.

Crews were called to the scene at around 9:45 a.m. on Monday, said Chief Fire Prevention Officer Mike Coste.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but fire officials are not treating it as suspicious.

Coste couldn't say whether the fire damaged other nearby properties, but he said they may have suffered radiant heat damage because of how close they are to the damaged home.

Fire crews attend the scene of a house fire on Moy Avenue in Windsor on Jan. 20, 2025. (Michael Evans/CBC)