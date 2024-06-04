Fire in Downtown Bakersfield destroys former antique store
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A juror was dismissed Monday after reporting that a woman dropped a bag of $120,000 in cash at her home and offered her more money if she would vote to acquit seven people charged with stealing more than $40 million from a program meant to feed children during the pandemic.
The killing of Yolanda Sanchez comes just hours after a historic landslide victory for Mexico's first woman president.
WARNING: The details in this article are graphic and violent.One of the people responsible for torturing and killing a Calgary woman on Christmas Day 2016 pleaded guilty Monday. For 12 hours, Tammie Howard, also known as Irish, was hung from the rafters of a garage in the southeast community of Forest Lawn, beaten and repeatedly shot with a nail gun. Natalie Vinje, 38, was originally charged with first-degree murder in Howard's death. She pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter. Details of the cri
Juliano Santana, 49, was awaiting trial on charges he repeatedly raped his 16-year-old stepdaughter, who prosecutors say he killed last week before dying by suicide
A high-ranking Toronto police officer pleaded not guilty to misconduct charges at a disciplinary hearing Monday after allowing her nephew to leave the scene of a crash in 2022, in turn allegedly contravening the force's conflict of interest policy and removing an investigator's ability to determine if alcohol was a factor in the collision.Insp. Joyce Schertzer appeared before a tribunal in Toronto and pleaded not guilty to three misconduct charges under the Police Services Act.The charges stem f
"This dog is so thirsty," says one of the officers in the body cam footage
Officer Gonzalo Zendejas was charged with assault for kicking a teenager in the face during an arrest inside the Glendale Galleria Mall.
The Mayor said that no one wants to see a young girl ‘handled in a way that can seem offensive or abusive’
DNA tests established the three babies were siblings in April
Kevin Cooper-Shaw groomed the vulnerable teenager while he was supposed to be looking after her.
Toronto police have identified a man who died after five people were shot in an Etobicoke high school parking lot on Sunday.In a news release Tuesday, investigators said 61-year-old Woodstock man Delroy "George" Parkes was fatally shot in a North Albion Collegiate Institute parking lot, near the corner of Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue, on Sunday.In the news release, police said a group of men were gathered there after a soccer game when a dark pickup truck pulled into the parking lot.Two
Kinsleigh Welty died in a hospital weighing just 21 lbs.
The brutal attack has led to a rare outpouring of sympathy for the police.
Former Alberta UCP MLA Derek Fildebrandt faces criminal charges, accused of threatening a group of teenagers, CBC News has learned.Fildebrandt, 38, who is now the publisher of the Western Standard news website, faces four charges of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, according to court documents.According to police, just before 9 p.m. on April 13, 2024, four teens ages 13 and 14 were walking to a nearby convenience store.They stopped outside Fildebrandt's southwest Calgary home to w
Amanda Knox is expected to appear in person in an Italian court on Wednesday to defend herself in a slander case that has the potential to remove the last legal stain against her, following her exoneration nine years ago in the 2007 murder of her British roommate, Meredith Kercher. Despite a murder conviction against a man whose DNA and footprints were found at the scene, and a 2015 high court verdict definitively clearing Knox and her short-time boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito, doubt about her role persists, particularly in Italy, among members of Kercher’s family and for the innocent man she accused. Here is a glance at the key details in the case: WHO IS AMANDA KNOX?
Ashley Parmeley allegedly said she tried to "sacrifice" her son and fatally shot her daughter
MONTREAL — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a young child in a boating incident in Quebec's upper Laurentians region. Quebec provincial police say the suspect, who was operating the boat, may face a charge of impaired driving causing death. He was arrested Sunday and released on a promise to appear in court on a later date. Police were called at around 6:15 p.m. Saturday to the Baskatong reservoir, located about 220 kilometres northwest of Montreal. Police have
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Rapper and singer Sean Kingston is back in South Florida, where he and his mother are charged with committing more than a million dollars' worth of fraud.
Warning: This story contains distressing details:A former University of Waterloo, Ont., student has pleaded guilty to four charges in connection with the stabbing of an instructor and two students during a gender-studies class in June 2023. Geovanny Villalba-Aleman appeared in a Kitchener court on Monday morning.He pleaded guilty to: Two charges of aggravated assault.One charge of assault causing bodily harm.One charge of assault with a weapon.Two students and an instructor were stabbed in Hagey
Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to slam the “repeated attacks” and “conspiracy” theories floated by Republicans about the Justice Department being weaponized against former President Donald Trump during his opening statements to Congress on Tuesday, according to prepared remarks shared with CNN.