Fire During Soccer Match Prompts Stadium Evacuation in France

Soccer fans were evacuated from a stadium in Orleans, France, after a fire broke out at a refreshment stand during a match on Friday, August 23, according to local reports.

The match between US Orleans and Valenciennes was suspended when the fire broke out during half-time, eventually prompting evacuations, France Info reported.

Witnesses said the fire was caused by a fryer, but the cause has not been confirmed, La Republique du Centre reported.

Video captured by Florence Monnier shows flames and smoke engulfing the stand, as people begin to leave the area. Credit: Florence Monnier via Storyful