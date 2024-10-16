Fire kills 94 people after fuel tanker crash in Nigeria

Onlookers came to scene in Majia on Wednesday morning as the work of the emergency services continued [Isyaku Rabiu]

A fuel tanker exploded overnight in northern Nigeria as it was surrounded by a crowd of people who had rushed to the scene of an accident to collect leaking petrol.

At least 94 people were burnt to death as fire engulfed the overturned vehicle, which had crashed, the police told the BBC.

Fifty others injured in the explosion have been taken to hospital in the nearby town of Ringim in Jigawa state and are in a critical condition.

Officers had warned people not to approach the tanker after the accident late on Tuesday night, but they were unable to contain the growing crowd, police spokesman Lawal Shiisu Adam said.

"We tried our best to stop people going to the vehicle to get petrol but despite cordoning the area we were overpowered and as people were scooping fuel, fire erupted," he told the BBC.

The crash happened in the town of Majia in the northern state of Jigawa at around 23:30 local time (22:30 GMT), he said.

"The fuel tanker was coming from Kano and heading to Nguru in Yobe state when the driver lost control of the vehicle."

The driver, who was not injured, has been taken into custody while the police conduct an investigation.

A distressing video has been shared on social media showing the moments after the fire erupted.

"Fire service and other emergency units rushed to the scene to help after the incident," Mr Adam said.

Many of the victims were burnt beyond recognition. The bodies have been covered by tree branches to shield them from onlookers.

A mass burial was planned for later on Wednesday, Mr Adam said.

Fuel tanker explosions and accidents are common in Nigeria - often caused by the poor state of roads and badly maintained vehicles.

In September, 59 people died in Nigeria's Niger state after a fuel tanker collided with a lorry carrying passengers and cattle.

