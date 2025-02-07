Fire engulfs passenger train at Pennsylvania station

STORY: :: Dominic Settembrino

:: February 6, 2025

:: Fire engulfs a passenger train

at Pennsylvania's Crum Lynne Station

:: Delaware County, Pennsylvania

:: All 350 passengers were evacuated,

with no injuries reported

The person filming could also be heard saying that firefighters were fighting the fire from “the other side of the tracks”.

Reuters was able to confirm the location from nearby buildings, utility poles, road layout and walls that matched satellite imagery and street view imagery. The date was verified by metadata on the original footage.

The fire started under the first car of the train and passengers were evacuated at Crum Lynne Station in Ridley Park, Delaware County, SEPTA officials said. No injuries were reported, officials added.