Fire erupts at Fresno yard overnight, authorities say. A big orange glow could be seen

A fire erupted overnight at a yard in west Fresno that could be seen for miles.

The blaze erupted just after midnight Saturday, located on the 3700 block of W. Franklin Avenue, near Brawley Avenue in a field that stored abandoned pallets, authorities said.

Loud popping noises could be heard with large flames.

Fire crews from North Central Fire, Fresno Fire, Fresno County and Madera County fires responded to the blaze that caused a home to catch on fire.

The residents in the home were able to get out, authorities said, but at first they had refused.

As of Saturday morning, the fire was still burning as crews are allowing the the blaze to burn out.

It’s unknown how the house caught on fire that was located from across the street from where the fire first started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, authorities said.

The Fresno Police Department blocked traffic on Brawley towards Belmont in both directions.

Fire at a pallet yard in Fresno, California on Saturday, June 22, 2024.