Fire evacuees can find rooms at these L.A. hotels
The Hotel Assn. of Los Angeles reported that its members “are currently taking in thousands of Angelenos who have been displaced by the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires," often at discounted rates. Many of the hotels are also taking in pets, the association board said in a statement Wednesday.
The Hotel Assn. of Los Angeles reported that these lodgings had rooms as of 4 p.m. Wednesday:
Air Venice
Residence Inn Los Angeles LAX/Century Boulevard
The Live Hotel
The Pierside Santa Monica
The Garland
The Hoxton, downtown LA
Mama Shelter Los Angeles
Sheraton Universal
Hotel Per La, Autograph Collection
Thompson Hollywood
Hollywood Hotel
Volume Hollywood
The Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles
Hilton Woodland Hills
Pacific Palms Resort
Hotel Erwin Venice Beach
Hilton Garden Inn LAX
Hilton Garden Inn Los Angeles/Hollywood
Omni Los Angeles Hotel
Wayfarer Downtown Los Angeles Hotel
Kimpton Everly Hollywood
Universal Hilton
Kawada Hotel
AC Beverly Hills
Burton House, Beverly Hills, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel
Courtyard Los Angeles LAX/Century Boulevard
H Hotel Los Angeles
Best Western Plus Carriage Inn
Courtyard by Marriott LA LIVE
Embassy Suites LAX North
Hilton Los Angeles Airport
Hyatt Regency LAX
Doubletree Los Angeles
JW Marriott Los Angeles
Holiday Inn Express
Sheraton Grand
Courtyard LA LIVE
Residence Inn LA Live
Four Points Los Angeles Airport
AC Hotel
Four Points LAX
Moxy
Jolly Roger Hotel
As thousands of Southern Californians flee fires to seek temporary lodging, a hotel room is suddenly a more valuable commodity — and industry representatives say many are available — at prices that are limited by state law.
Guests wary of gouging should remember that state law prohibits businesses from boosting prices on hotels, motels and other temporary rental housing by more than 10% for 30 days after a local or state agency has declared an emergency.
The same law also bans price boosts for gas, transportation, food, emergency supplies, medical supplies and building supplies. Legal penalties could include up to a year in jail and a $10,000 fine.
By the hotel association's count, there are 412 hotels in the city of Los Angeles, 1,305 in the county. Through the first 10 months of 2024, the city's hotels posted average daily rates of about $205, with a 75% occupancy rate — but January, industry veterans say, is usually one of the year's slowest months.
That monthlong limit on hotel rates is a substantial difference from business as usual at major hotels, which often adjust prices daily in response to demand, prices rising as vacancies dwindle. The emergency means hotels must stick with the rates they were charging before the emergency was declared.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.