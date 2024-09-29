Fire at Georgia chemical plant prompts evacuations and road closures

A large smoke plume formed in Conyers, Georgia after a fire at a chemical plant caused a large chemical reaction (11Alive / YouTube)

Some residents of Conyers, Georgia were forced to evacuate their homes on Sunday as officials scrambled to control a fire that reignited at a nearby chemical plant.

Around 5 a.m. a sprinkler at a BioLab plant malfunctioned causing water and a chemical to form a large reaction. A massive smoke plume could be seen across the city.

Officials in Rockdale County said they had “all hands on deck” to control the fire at a BioLab plant.

Other residents of Conyer were asked to shelter in place until at least 8 p.m.

This is a breaking news story, more follows…