Fire At The Grey Horse Pub In Kingston

- Madrid Universal
Real Madrid agree five-year contract until 2030 with top defensive target
Alphonso Davies has been on Real Madrid’s radar for quite some time now, with the Canadian international emerging as the club’s ideal solution for the left-back position.Davies was linked with a m...
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Former Oilers Forward One-Punches Frank Vatrano
Frank Vatrano played with fire and got burned.
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: Bergevin's Controversial Call About Jean Béliveau
Marc Bergevin's reign at the helm of the Montreal Canadiens had its ups and downs but one particular call was puzzling to say the least.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Ex-Oiler Cam Talbot Breaks NHL Record
Cam Talbot joins Sean Burke as the only two goalies to hit this benchmark.
- allrecipes
NFL Player TJ Watt Has Eaten the Same 2-Ingredient Breakfast Every Day for Years
And it's not Wheaties.
- SempreMilan
‘Stop, you’re going to kill him!’ – Pato recalls details of Ibrahimovic-Onyewu fight
Alexandre Pato has revealed exactly what happened in the training session that led to a fight between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Oguchi Onyewu.The now infamous scuffle between the Swede and the American t...
- Hello!
Mike Tindall reveals why parenting son Lucas is so different to daughters Mia and Lena
Mike Tindall has revealed why parenting his young son Lucas is incredibly different from parenting his daughters, Mia and Lena Tindall
- The Hockey News - Buffalo Sabres
Former Sabres Forward Announces Retirement
This former Buffalo Sabres forward has retired from professional hockey.
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Plot Thickens For Canadiens Prospect in KHL
It's no secret that Montreal Canadiens prospect Ivan Demidov is being underutilized with SKA St. Petersburg, but their head coach, Roman Rotenberg, is speaking out for the first time.
- Road & Track
Alex Bowman Disqualified After Failing Post-Race Inspection, Logano Inherits Playoff Spot
The No. 48 Hendrick Chevrolet failed post-race inspection when it was found underweight, dropping Alex Bowman's finish from 18th to 38th and knocking him out of the Playoffs. Logano moves back into the playoffs.
- USA TODAY Sports
Aidan Hutchinson injury update: Lions DE suffers broken tibia vs. Cowboys
Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson suffered a broken tibia on Sunday against the Cowboys, marking a significant setback for Detroit's defense.
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Ex-Dallas Cowboys kicker believes the NFL will narrow goal posts because of this guy
Brandon Aubrey is a kicker worth watching, and he’s so good and so accurate the NFL may have to change its ways
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Were they peeved? What coach Mike McCarthy, QB Dak Prescott, others said after humiliating loss
Everything the Dallas Cowboys said to the media after embarrassing 47-9 home loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
- Hello!
Andy Murray shares extremely rare photograph with 'star' son Teddy
Andy Murray spent the weekend with his son Teddy, sharing a rare photograph alongside his lookalike son on Instagram. The former Wimbledon champion shares four children with his wife Kim Sears - see photo
- Global News
100-year-old B.C. swimmer blows the competition out of the water
She's an athlete who blows the competition right of the water. She holds multiple world records, and she also beats most of us in another category, age. And 100-year-old Betty Brussel, the centenarian swimmer, is showing now signs of slowing down. Sarah MacDonald reports.
- The Canadian Press
Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson needs surgery after injury to left tibia vs. Cowboys
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was carted off the field with a serious injury to his left tibia on a sack of Dallas' Dak Prescott.
- Caughtoffside Articles
Man United looking at 39-year-old manager to revive their fortunes after poor start
Manchester United have made a disappointing start to the Premier League season and they languishing in 14th place in the league table. With just two wins from seven league matches, manager Erik ten H...
- USA TODAY Sports
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh reveals heart condition prompted temporary exit vs. Broncos
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh had a concerning start to Sunday’s Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos. Here's what happened.
- The Canadian Press
Lions throw shade over disputed 2-point play with tackle-eligible call on 1st snap at Cowboys
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell got the last word on a disputed tackle-eligible play — nine months after officials penalized his team to negate a potential winning 2-point conversion.
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Jerry Jones after Cowboys’ loss: “Maybe ‘change’ would be just to try harder.” Ouch.
The Detroit Lions hammer the Cowboys in Arlington to show the NFL who the real contenders are in the NFC.