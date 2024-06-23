Fire guts Bedford townhouse Saturday

District fire Chief Rob Hebb says crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC - image credit)

No one was injured when fire gutted a triplex unit in Bedford on Saturday night.

According to district fire Chief Rob Hebb, firefighters from multiple stations responded to a fire at a townhouse on Helen Creighton Court at 7:45 p.m.

Hebb said fire conditions were too intense to gain entry into the residence, which was an end unit.

He said crews were able to bring the fire under control quickly and it was extinguished by 8:35 p.m.

Crews entered neighbouring units to ensure the fire had not spread to them, he said.

Hebb said all people in the building were accounted for and the occupants of the gutted unit were able to find accommodation.

