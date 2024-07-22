Fire-hit oil tanker enters Malaysia FPSO Bertam terminal area, data shows

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Supertanker Ceres I has entered the area of Malaysia's Bertam floating oil terminal on Monday morning after it was intercepted by local authorities on Sunday, shipping data from LSEG and Kpler showed.

The Sao Tome and Principe-flagged tanker Ceres I was involved in a fiery collision with another vessel, the Hafnia Nile, on Friday off Singapore.

The Bertam floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) terminal is located in the South China Sea off the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia.

The Ceres I was found in Malaysian waters with two tugboats towing it, the coast guard said in a statement on Sunday.

The Ceres I and the two tugboats have been detained by the coast guard for further investigation, it said.

The coast guard said aerial surveys conducted by the coast guard found minor traces of an oil spill at the location of the collision between the Ceres I and the Singapore-flagged Hafnia Nile, which occurred in the waters about 55 km (35 miles) northeast of the Singaporean island of Pedra Branca.

"The environment department has been informed and will conduct further monitoring," it said on Sunday.

