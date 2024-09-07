‘The Fire Inside’ Sparks Oscar Buzz for Brian Tyree Henry at TIFF; Boxer Claressa Shields and Coach Jason Crutchfield Make Surprise Appearances

Following in the footsteps of Oscar-nominated boxing coaches like Paul Giamatti in “Cinderella Man” and Burgess Meredith in “Rocky,” Brian Tyree Henry could make another trip to the Oscars for his standout role as Jason Crutchfield in the uplifting and inspirational drama “The Fire Inside.” Henry portrays the coach who trains Claressa Shields, the first female boxer to win an Olympic gold medal.

The film, produced by Amazon MGM, made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday afternoon before a sold-out crowd. Debut director Rachel Morrison, who made history as the first woman nominated for an Academy Award for cinematography with Mudbound (2017), introduced the film. She later joined a post-screening Q&A alongside producer Elishia Holmes, writer and producer Barry Jenkins, and stars Ryan Destiny and Henry. Also present were the actual Claressa Shields and her coach, Jason Crutchfield.

“It was very surreal,” Shields told the audience. “I don’t know if you guys could tell, but I cried my eyes out. It was very moving and very motivating. Watching it — it’s different. I’m happy the world gets to see my story and understand who I am and why I’m the greatest woman of all time.”

Her comments were met with cheers from the crowd.

Henry, who received his first Oscar nomination for “Causeway” in 2022, delivers a performance full of wisdom and introspection. During the screening, he earned at least two rounds of applause. With a relatively thin field in this year’s supporting actor race, Henry could be a strong contender.

Jenkins, who won an Oscar for adapted screenplay for the best picture winner “Moonlight,” writes a layered script that goes beyond Shields’ athletic accomplishments, addressing the challenges she faced after winning her medal. The film tackles issues like pay inequality and gender discrimination in sports, offering a deeper narrative about the struggles of female athletes.

For Morrison, “The Fire Inside” is a compelling filmmaker debut. She stands as one of the few women expected to be in the running for best director this awards season. At a minimum, there’s a strong chance she will be among the five nominees for the Directors Guild of America’s award for best first-time directing.

Newcomer Ryan Destiny shines in her portrayal of Shields, delivering a physical and fierce performance that recalls the breakout energy of Lauryn Hill in “Sister Act 2” — minus the music. Destiny’s work could lead to numerous breakthrough citations this season.

“The Fire Inside” is poised to be a crowd-pleaser and could emerge as one of the top contenders for TIFF’s coveted People’s Choice Award. However, its success will depend on the reception of other films debuting throughout the fest, such as Jason Reitman’s “Saturday Night” or the musical “Emilia Perez.”

Distributed by Amazon MGM Studios, “The Fire Inside” is set for a Dec. 25 theatrical release.

