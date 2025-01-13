Fire marshal investigating mailbox explosions
The state fire marshal is investigating a series of mailbox explosions in parts of Carroll County. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office notified the fire marshal after receiving reports of mailbox explosions in the 3000 block of Traceys Mill Road on Sunday and eight other reports from the 4000 block of Wentz Road in Manchester and the 2000 block of Cedar Ridge Road in Westminster. Investigators said they believe the explosions occurred overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.