Fire in Mid City

Latest Stories
- CBC
Missing hiker found alive after surviving more than 5 weeks in remote B.C. park
A hiker who went missing in northeast British Columbia's backcountry has been found after surviving more than five weeks in a remote provincial park as snow fell and temperatures plunged below –20 C.Sam Benastick, who was reported missing after failing to return home on Oct. 17 from a 10-day camping trip, was reportedly found on a service road Tuesday, supporting himself with two walking sticks and his cut-up sleeping bag wrapped around his legs for warmth.CBC News confirmed Benastick had been f
- The Canadian Press
White Florida woman sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting Black neighbor in lengthy dispute
A white Florida woman who fatally shot a Black neighbor through her front door during an ongoing dispute over the neighbor’s boisterous children was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for her manslaughter conviction.
- People
How Did Jeffrey Dahmer Die? The Details of the Serial Killer's Death 30 Years Ago — and How It Mirrored One of His Gruesome Crimes
30 years ago on Nov. 28, Jeffrey Dahmer died in prison while serving 16 consecutive life sentences
- ABC News
Man who went missing in 1999 found after sister sees his picture in news article: Sheriff
A California man who went missing 25 years ago has been found at a hospital after his sister saw his picture in a news article, authorities said. The discovery unfolded when the sister called authorities on Friday to say she was sent a USA Today article published this spring that showed a photo of a man who looked like her brother, the Lassen County Sheriff's Office said. The woman's brother had vanished in 1999 from Doyle, California, which is near Reno, Nevada, authorities said.
- CBC
Regina teacher accused of sexual offences with high school student found not guilty
A judge has dismissed all charges against Jeffrey Dumba, a former Regina teacher who was accused of five sexual crimes against a high school student.The decision was delivered Tuesday morning by the Court of King's Bench Justice Neil Robertson.The five charges are related to Dumba's alleged online and text interactions with a 15-year-old girl between June 23, 2021, and Sept. 2, 2021. She can not be named due a court-ordered publication ban.The charges include inviting, counselling or inciting a
- People
Someone Murdered a Teenage Boy and Sexually Assaulted His Mother. 27 Years Later, Police Have a Suspect
George Robinson has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the 1997 killing of 17-year-old James Hutson
- The Canadian Press
An Australia police officer who shocked a 95-year-old woman with a Taser is guilty of manslaughter
SYDNEY, Australia (AP) — A police officer who shocked a 95-year-old nursing home resident with a Taser was found guilty of manslaughter in an Australian court Wednesday.
- People
Man Arrested for Murder After Allegedly Attacking Golfer with His Own Clubs, Drowning Him in Golf Pond
Brian Hiltebeitel was "viciously attacked" in a "random act of violence" and killed at Sandhill Crane Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Nov. 25
- BuzzFeed
16 Stories About Thanksgiving Family Drama That Are So Wild They'll Make You Think Your Family Might Be Totally Normal, Actually
"My parents decided to announce to our very large, very Catholic extended family that they were getting a divorce."
- WISN - Milwaukee Videos
Milwaukee man arrested, charged with repeatedly raping girl, 13
Prosecutors said 37-year-old Antonio Randolph met the girl at a north side gas station and took her to his grandmother's basement.
- The Canadian Press
Paul Bernardo denied parole after victims' families plead he be kept behind bars
Notorious killer and rapist Paul Bernardo has been denied parole for a third time after the families of his victims made an emotional plea to the Parole Board of Canada on Tuesday to keep him behind bars.
- CNN
Man arrested at LAX after allegedly checking suitcases filled with over 70 pounds of meth-caked clothing
A California man was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) after he allegedly tried to check two suitcases containing more than 70 pounds of clothing caked in methamphetamine – including a cow pajama onesie – on a flight to Australia, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.
- HuffPost
Ex-FBI Informant Who Allegedly Lied About Biden Accused Of Hiding Millions From Income Taxes
Months after he was accused of creating a fictitious story that fueled the GOP impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, Alexander Smirnov was charged with tax crimes.
- The Canadian Press
Man found guilty of holding down teen while he was raped at a youth center in 1998
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire jury on Tuesday found a former leader at a youth detention center guilty of holding down a teen while he was raped in 1998.
- CBC
Driver of festive Camry says light display is here to stay even after warning from police
The driver of a Toyota Camry decked out with Christmas lights is turning heads throughout Waterloo region because of the car's display of lights. And despite a warning from police, he says he plans to keep the lights shining bright.Shawn Permauloo of Paris, Ont., says the goal of the light show has been to bring joy to those who catch a glimpse of the flashy car."I saw the trend on TikTok and we actually did my brother's Acura last year but we didn't drive it around, we just plugged it in on the
- People
Former NHL Player Paul Bissonnette Hospitalized After He Was Allegedly Assaulted by 6 Men at Arizona Restaurant
Bissonnette said he is a regular at the family restaurant, and was defending the staff from drunk patrons
- CBC
Man, 22, charged in connection with 3 sexual assaults near Brampton bus stops
A 22-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault and kidnapping after three women reported being assaulted near bus stops in Brampton earlier this month by a man pretending to be a rideshare driver.In all three incidents, the suspect approached the victims at bus stops and proactively offered them a ride, though none of the victims had called or were expecting a rideshare, police previously said. Investigators believe the same man is responsible for all three incidents. Police announced th
- People
Texas Influencer Given Maximum Prison Sentence for Attempting to Kill 3 People, Including Ex-Boyfriend, in Murder-for-Hire Plot
Ashley Grayson, 35, offered a couple a total of $60,000 for murdering her ex-boyfriend and two business rivals
- Canadian Press Videos
Three dead, one injured after California Cybertruck crash
Three people were killed and one seriously injured early Wednesday when a Tesla Cybertruck crashed and caught fire in Northern California.
- The Canadian Press
Pilot who rescued animals all over the country dies in crash. 2 of his canine passengers survived
NEW YORK (AP) — When Seuk Kim took off from Maryland last weekend with three small dogs aboard his plane, it was the latest of many volunteer flights he had made to rescue animals in need.