Fire near Big Sur, California; hundreds evacuated
Hundreds of residents remained evacuated Sunday as crews battled a wildfire in rugged mountains along the California coast that forced the closure of the main roadway near Big Sur. (Jan. 24)
Hundreds of residents remained evacuated Sunday as crews battled a wildfire in rugged mountains along the California coast that forced the closure of the main roadway near Big Sur. (Jan. 24)
A study on indoor air quality and housing characteristics in isolated First Nations communities found elevated rates of respiratory infections and wheezing in young children, which authors associate with poor conditions within their homes. Researchers analyzed factors that could affect respiratory health in four First Nations communities in the Sioux Lookout region of northern Ontario, finding high levels of mould on interior surfaces and high levels of endotoxin, a residue of certain bacteria a
Emergency crews blocked off a stretch of 8th St. SW to traffic Saturday afternoon to put out a fire at an apartment in Calgary's Beltline area. In a statement, Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said fire crews "faced significant smoke and flames" from a fourth floor balcony at an apartment at 836 15th Ave. SW. Firefighters used hose lines to control the fire from outside the building while others fought the fire from inside the building. CFD says some residents were told to shelter in place due to t
Nearly 1,700 people received COVID-19 vaccine doses at a one-day mega-clinic organized by the city in northwest Toronto on Sunday. The clinic, called Vax the Northwest, ran from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at York University's Aviva Centre. Toronto Mayor John Tory said the clinic had the capacity to vaccinate 400 people per hour. Walk-ins were welcome and no health card was required. The clinic offered first, second, third and children's doses and 48 health care workers administered Moderna and Pfizer vac
COVID-19 hospital numbers continue to climb in Saskatchewan as the contagious Omicron variant spreads across the province. The number of people in hospital has climbed from 244 yesterday to 252 on Sunday, according to the daily update on the province's online dashboard. 26 of the hospital cases reported today are in intensive care, the same as announced on Saturday. This month the province started tracking hospitalizations as a key indicator of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, breaking down how hospita
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6
Gunfire was reported at military barracks across the country on Sunday, prompting the government to deny the army was taking over.View on euronews
Despite frigid temperatures on Saturday, around 40 protesters gathered in front of a downtown Yellowknife building to voice their disapproval of current public health measures. The protesters gathered at noon as temperatures dipped past –30 C, close to –40 C with wind chill. "Well, as you can see, everyone is pretty bundled up," said Wade Friesen, the event's organizer. "You'll see people's commitment to the cause." The protest is part of an event happening in several cities across Canada — incl
Tristan Walker and Justin Snith adjusted well to their first time racing on the non-refrigerated track in St. Moritz, Switzerland, paddling to the fastest start times in both heats for a season-best finish in Saturday's luge World Cup doubles finale. The 30-year-old Canadians, who are gearing up for their fourth Olympic appearance next month in Beijing, have struggled all season to reach their top form. "The starts were very good. We feel like we've been short-changed by the timing eyes over the
New Brunswick reported six deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday. There are 125 people in hospital due to the virus. Two people 90 and over in the Moncton region, a person 80 to 89 in the Saint John region, a person 70 to 79 and a person 90 and over in the Fredericton region and a person 80 to 89 in the Miramichi region, have died, according to a news release. The COVID-19 death toll is the worst for a single day in the province since the start of the pandemic. New Brunswick now has 207 COVID-1
A high-ranking officer is due to appear before a Toronto police disciplinary tribunal on Monday to face seven charges under Ontario's Police Services Act. Supt. Stacy Clarke is charged with breach of confidence, insubordination and discreditable conduct, according to Meaghan Gray, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service. Clarke is due to make her first appearance before the Toronto police disciplinary tribunal on Monday morning. The notices of the hearing, which will contain details of the a
The Omicron variant has left Edmonton-area classrooms dealing with the most challenging staffing issues in the pandemic. "It's crazy," said Paula Power, spokesperson for St. Albert Public Schools. "We've never seen anything like this before." Staffing levels are the worst she's seen in her 20 years with the district, Power said. About 10 per cent of staff are absent, compared to about one per cent normally away, she said. The number of absences are growing. On Jan 10, 59 staff were absent, 35 of
A truck rally held Sunday in Southwestern Ontario is believed to be the beginning of a national protest against vaccine mandates imposed on the industry by the federal government. But as Brittany Rosen reports, it draws questions about the feasibility of restrictive public health policy decisions.
A movement to add a statue of the first woman to graduate from university, Elena Cornaro Piscopia, to a famed square, Prato della Valle, in Padua, Italy, has sparked a national debate about historical conservation and gender representation in monuments.
Comedian Mike Ward says he wants to donate 25 insulated wooden tents to the city of Montreal to help house homeless people this winter, but the city refused, saying the problem lies elsewhere. In a Facebook post addressed to Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, Ward said the shelters are heated with "the heat of the human body" and that a person can stay there comfortably in temperatures of up to -30 degrees c. "These tiny houses are designed for people most at risk, those who refuse to sleep in shelt
Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer says COVID-19 hospital numbers could go up to as high as 300 to 500 or more in the next few weeks due to the high Omicron infection rate. On Friday the province reported 23 people with the disease under intensive care – 15 of them for COVID-19-related illnesses – but Dr. Saqib Shahab said ICU pressures could increase to 75, 100 or more patients. "Many provinces have seen hospitalizations during the Omicron wave that are much higher than what they saw i
Chilly weather brought five trains on the Confederation Line to a halt Saturday morning after cold temperatures created local power grid issues. Repairs are underway and the trains will remain stopped until they can be safely removed from the light rail line, according to an afternoon update from the City of Ottawa. Riders were able to get off the trains at stations on the line, the city said. Rideau Transit Maintenance (RTM) sent technicians to investigate, with their initial inspections findin
Nova Scotia is reporting that there are 82 people in designated COVID-19 hospital units on Saturday, including 11 people in intensive care. The abbreviated release did not include information about the number of people admitted and discharged from hospital. There are 287 people in hospital with COVID-19: 82 hospitalized due to the virus. 84 identified as positive upon arrival, but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care. 121
GAROUA, Cameroon (AP) — Nigeria's 100% record in the group stage meant nothing as it was knocked out 1-0 by Tunisia in the last 16 of the African Cup of Nations on Sunday. Youssef Msakni's low, swerving shot just after halftime was the only goal, leaving Nigerian players slumped on the field in disappointment at the end. Nigeria's task was made harder when Everton's Alex Iwobi was shown a straight red card for raking his studs down the ankle of Msakni in the 66th minute. Iwobi was sent off seven
A doctor in South Korea is looking to reunite with his long-lost penpal from Alberta to whom he wrote almost 50 years ago. When Seo Jeong Seo was in junior high school, in the late 1960s, he took part in a sister city program between Edmonton and Jinju City, in South Korea. He was paired up with Carol Baker, which led to the two writing back and forth for six years, he said. In her last letter in 1974, Baker mentioned she was moving to Calgary to attend law school, Seo said. The two lost touch s
News bulletin 2022/01/24 10:24View on euronews