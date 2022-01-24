Fire near Big Sur, California; hundreds evacuated

CBC

New Brunswick reported six deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday. There are 125 people in hospital due to the virus. Two people 90 and over in the Moncton region, a person 80 to 89 in the Saint John region, a person 70 to 79 and a person 90 and over in the Fredericton region and a person 80 to 89 in the Miramichi region, have died, according to a news release. The COVID-19 death toll is the worst for a single day in the province since the start of the pandemic. New Brunswick now has 207 COVID-1