Fire officials confirm Delta, B.C., firefighter was killed in UBC parkade crash

Vancouver fire officials have confirmed that a Delta, B.C., firefighter was killed after his car crashed through the second storey of a parkade at the University of British Columbia on Wednesday.

The crash at the Thunderbird Parkade occurred during a significant snowstorm that struck Metro Vancouver.

The vehicle fell nose down onto the ground after crashing through a concrete wall on the second storey of the parkade around 9:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday. The lone occupant was trapped inside the vehicle for hours while crews worked cautiously in heavy snowfall to free him.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue firefighters had to execute a complex rescue effort to extricate the man from the car, and later confirmed he died at the scene. Now, they have confirmed the victim was Delta firefighter Marc Jubinville.

Jubinville's death has sparked an outpouring of support in the community of Delta, south of Vancouver, with city officials saying flags at Delta City Hall, fire halls and city facilities would be lowered to half-mast.

"He not only possessed the skills and bravery of a first responder, but his presence and comradery made him a source of comfort with many on the Delta Fire team," read a statement from Delta Fire Chief Guy McKintuck.

"In this difficult time, my thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues. We are honoured to have known him and remember all that he has accomplished with Delta Fire."

A similar statement was issued by Delta Mayor George Harvie, who expressed his condolences for Jubinville's family and friends.

"Marc's exceptional service and bravery in protecting our community are commendable, and his unexpected passing is a profound tragedy not just for Delta Fire, but for our entire community," the statement read.

In a statement on Thursday, RCMP said investigators are still working to determine what caused the crash.

No one else was harmed in the crash at UBC, according to the RCMP.

Vancouver fire officials had said the complexity of the rescue was due to serious structural concerns, the position of the car and the location of an energized battery bank structure underneath the vehicle.