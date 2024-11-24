Fire at Oil Waste Treatment Plant Sends Plumes of Smoke Skyward

A fire broke out at an oil waste treatment plant in Anelo, Argentina, on Saturday, November 23, sending plumes of dark smoke skyward.

Footage posted to social media shows flames and dark smoke rising from the INDARSA oil waste treatment plant on Saturday afternoon.

According to local media citing authorities, the fire, which was contained by around 8 pm, broke out in pools containing flammable material.

The director of Civil Defense of Anelo, Modesto Munoz, estimated that over 100 people were deployed to the scene, including firefighters, employees and health personnel, LMNeuquen reported.

Three firefighters were treated in the hospital, but were quickly discharged, according to LMNeuquen, quoting Munoz. Credit: @angel.larrosa.9 via Storyful