Fire, partial roof collapse at Grafton prison building after severe weather rolls through Lorain County
Investigators are determining if the weather played a part in a fire and roof collapse at the Grafton Correctional Institution complex.
Investigators are determining if the weather played a part in a fire and roof collapse at the Grafton Correctional Institution complex.
TORONTO — The gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting believed the two victims had defrauded his family, his wife said, as court records indicate the family was suing the pair after losing more than a million dollars in an alleged investment scam.
You learn something new every day.
Lexi Jade Brown, 15, has been charged with attempted murder and arson, police say
A wildlife biologist saw a moose and decided to take a short video. “It ended up being a better video than I expected,” Wes Larson said.
We need to stop teaching writing in school, like, IMMEDIATELY!
Dennis was one of countless victims of a massive global criminal operation predominantly run by predominantly Chinese gangs who have built a multibillion-dollar scam industry in Southeast Asia.
RCMP have confirmed that two cousins who went missing in Dawson Creek, B.C., have been found dead weeks apart.On Tuesday, police announced they had identified the remains of Darylyn Supernant, who was 29 when she was last seen alive on March 15, 2023.Supernant's remains were found April 19, 2024, on the 219 Road of Dawson Creek, a city of approximately 12,000 residents about 750 kilometres northeast of Vancouver and 20 kilometres from the Alberta border. Police say DNA testing was done to confir
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A father from Georgia has been released from prison 10 years after his toddler died in a hot car, a case that made global headlines after prosecutors accused him of murder.
The House Ethics Committee says it's now looking into whether Gaetz sought to "obstruct government investigations of his conduct."
If the Supreme Court undermines the prosecution of hundreds of people accused of joining the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot, former President Donald Trump and his allies are poised to promote that ruling as a rebuke of the Justice Department’s efforts to prosecute members of the pro-Trump mob.
A 58-year-old lobster dealer with a long and infamous past in southwest Nova Scotia has been handed five years in prison for defrauding a fisheries company of what the prosecutor in the case says was more than a million dollars.Terry Banks, a Brooklyn, N.S., man with a prior record for large-scale fraud, was sentenced Wednesday by Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Pierre Muise, in a case that reverberated in the lucrative lobster industry when charges were first laid in 2017.Crown prosecutor Ric
Seventeen-year-old Marian Pannalossy cuts a striking figure wherever she goes in Archer’s Post, a small town 200 miles north of Nairobi. She lives alone and is light-skinned in a place where mixed-race people are a rarity and therefore ostracized.
A black bear was caught on camera in California stealing a cooler from the back of a truck and settling in to eat lunch.
The family of Kimberly Langwell, who disappeared in Texas in 1999, said they’d always believed she was killed at her ex-boyfriend’s home.
PARIS (AP) — Two adolescent boys in a Paris suburb have been given preliminary charges of raping a 12-year-old girl and religion-motivated violence, French authorities said Wednesday. A Jewish leader said the girl is Jewish.
"She’s just one of the happiest, always smiling, full of life, spunky little girls that I’ve ever met in my life," the victim's grandmother said
A June snowfall might be a shock to some, but it's not all bad news. The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan has more.
Jay Slater hasn't been seen since he left his friends in Tenerife 48 hours ago.
Two key pieces of pipe needed to complete repairs to a water feeder main that ruptured, triggering citywide water restrictions, arrived Tuesday night from San Diego and are being prepped for installation.City of Calgary officials now say repairs could move quicker than previously expected.On Wednesday afternoon, the city's general manager of infrastructure services, Michael Thompson, provided an update on the repair timeline."As we look at the work completed to date — specifically the excavation
Community members helped identify a man who is accused of raping a 13 year old in Queens, New York.