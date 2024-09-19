Fire rages in Stockton at vacant former YMCA building

CBC

Ali Hijazi's brother was beaten to death in the Rivière-des-Prairies detention centre in Montreal last week, and now he wants answers."He had called us the previous Tuesday to tell us that he would be home soon," said Hijazi."Instead of [us] welcoming him with a good meal, they brought him back to us in a body bag. This makes no sense."Hijazi, on behalf of his family, is calling for transparency in the ongoing police investigation.His brother, Mahdi Hijazi, had previously been in trouble with th