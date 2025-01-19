Fire-ravaged Southern California braces for gusty winds and heightened wildfire risk

The Canadian Press
·2 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern Californians are bracing for gusty winds and a heightened risk of wildfires less than two weeks after deadly blazes that have killed at least 27 people and ravaged thousands of homes broke out

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning signaling increased fire danger for Los Angeles and Ventura counties for Monday and Tuesday due to low humidity and warm, dry Santa Ana winds.

Critical fire weather with wind gusts up to 60 mph (97 kph) was also forecast for Southern California communities stretching to San Diego, with residents urged to take steps to get ready to evacuate such as creating an emergency kit and keeping cars filled with at least a half tank of gas.

The warnings come as firefighters continue to battle two major blazes in the Los Angeles area, the Palisades and Eaton fires, which have destroyed more than 14,000 structures since they broke out during fierce winds on Jan. 7. The Palisades fire was 52% contained on Sunday and the Eaton fire 81% contained, according to fire officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Firefighters said they have have made progress on the perimeter of the Palisades fire, which has charred more than 37 square miles (96 square kilometers) near the Pacific coast, but there are areas in the interior that continue to burn, said Dan Collins, a spokesperson for the Palisades fire incident.

“There is always a possibility in a red flag warning something hot, or some type of burning material from the interior, could be perhaps whipped up and blown across the containment lines,” Collins said.

While firefighters are fairly confident the Eaton fire further inland will remain contained, there are concerns a new fire could break out with vegetation especially dry for this time of year, said Carlos Herrera, an Eaton fire spokesperson.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has positioned 45 fire engines across the region in addition to water-dropping aircraft and hand crews to enable a quick response should a new fire break out, according to the governor's office of emergency services.

“This proactive approach has proven to be a critical component of California’s wildfire response strategy, reducing response times and containing fires before they escalate,” the office said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Damage estimates have continued to climb for the Palisades and Eaton fires nearly two weeks since they began. Inspectors have fanned out to check buildings and assess damages, but Collins said it is impossible to know whether the remaining structures affected in the Palisades fire are intact.

“Our damage inspection teams have to inspect every structure within the fire perimeter,” Collins said. “They're about two-thirds of the way done.”

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • How to survive Canada’s winter: Just move to this frost-free city

    While much of Canada battles sub-zero temperatures and endless snowfall, this city remains an anomaly—a mild oasis amid the country's frozen winter landscape.

  • LA fire victims fear rebuilding ordeal. Some will not do it

    Karen Myles, 66, walked out of her Altadena, California home in the middle of the night in her pajamas, confronted by a forest of red and orange flaming trees and live wires from tumbled electric poles sparking in the street. Across Los Angeles on the coast, Pacific Palisades residents Sonia and James Cummings lost a house they bought in 1987 and renovated a decade ago. “It was with the intention of staying there until we were no longer above ground,” said James Cummings, 77.

  • SoCal faces most urgent warning for strong winds, extreme fire danger

    Forecasters in Southern California expect to issue a 'particularly dangerous situation' red flag warning for the coming week as the Santa Ana wind forecast worsens.

  • Sharp temperature drop in Ontario as coldest air of the year arrives

    Bundle up, Ontario, as some of the coldest temperatures in years are set to spread across the province for the second half of this weekend and beyond

  • L.A. Wildfires: Firefighters Extend Containment Amid Calmer Weather; Additional Evacuation Orders Lifted; LA Mayor Appoints Rebuilding Czar – Update

    UPDATED with latest: More evacuation orders were lifted today as containment of the Eaton Fire and Palisades Fire has risen overnight due to firefighting efforts working in tandem with breaks in weather, including better humidity levels and lower winds. Containment of the Eaton blaze grew to 73%, up overnight from 65%, with helicopters providing water-dropping …

  • Southern California faces renewed fire threat as Santa Ana winds increase this week

    Another moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event is expected to develop across Southern California during the first half of the workweek, heightening wildfire dangers in a region still coping with the last significant firestorm from nearly two weeks ago.

  • Arctic blast sends temperatures tumbling in Ontario, sets off lake-effect snow

    The polar plunge of cold air in Ontario is going to bring widespread, frigid temperatures and plenty of snow for some areas this week

  • A home destroyed by the Eaton Fire stands in front a home that survived in Altadena, Calif., on Monday. Researchers say that because of the types of structures burning in these wildfires, people returning to unburned homes can still face health concerns from airborne compounds in the ash and smoke.

    When&nbsp;Kate Gammon and her family fled their Santa Monica, Calif., home during&nbsp;the recent wildfires, she wasn't sure what they would find when they returned.&nbsp;Though they weren't under an evacuation order, Gammon, who has asthma, told CBC News that&nbsp;the air quality was quickly worsening and the fires were volatile, so they left on Jan. 8, when the fires were about six&nbsp;kilometres away.&nbsp;Four days later, she returned to find that the house had been spared from the flames, but was alarmed to see a layer of ash dotting everything in her yard."It's just raining down on us at night," she said.&nbsp;"They're sort of like big, white, chunky pieces of ash."Researchers now say that because of the massive&nbsp;scale of these wildfires&nbsp;and the types of structures that are burning, people&nbsp;returning home when the initial fire hazard is over can still face health concerns from airborne compounds in the ash and smoke.&nbsp;Firefighters in the state are still working to put out the two largest fires in Altadena and Pacific Palisades, which have killed at least 27&nbsp;people and destroyed more than 12,000 structures including homes, schools and banks. On Thursday, the&nbsp;Los Angeles County Health Officer&nbsp;prohibited any cleanup or removal of fire debris until hazardous materials inspections are&nbsp;completed.Ash&nbsp;and dirt in debris from residential and structural fires may contain asbestos, heavy metals&nbsp;and other hazardous substances, the health officer said, noting that people can be exposed to the toxic substances by inhaling ash or particles of fire dust, or through contact with the skin or contaminated drinking water supplies.&nbsp;Kate Gammon took this photo from Santa Monica college around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday Jan. 7, 2025 to show how close the fire was. (Kate Gammon/CBC)As an environmental journalist, Gammon has previously&nbsp;reported on&nbsp;the health hazards posed by ash, not only from brush, but also from thousands of charred structures. That's why she&nbsp;says&nbsp;she avoids touching the ash and wears a mask outdoors.Earlier this week, scientists published their findings about how&nbsp;wildfires that burn both wildland and urban areas can impact indoor air.&nbsp;They studied the&nbsp;2021 Marshall Fire in Boulder, Colo., where about 1,000 structures&nbsp;burned in eight hours, which could help shed light on urban fires like those in L.A.&nbsp;Post fire headaches, itchy eyes&nbsp;Colleen Reid, a professor at the University of Colorado, studied the health effects among people who returned to unburned homes after that fire.&nbsp;She and her colleagues surveyed residents living near burned structures.Over about five weeks, they also measured levels of volatile organic compounds&nbsp;(VOCs)&nbsp;at&nbsp;one home that survived the fires, but was heavily impacted by the smoke.They found higher-than-normal levels of VOCs&nbsp;persisted for nearly a month inside the home before returning to typical indoor levels.&nbsp;"People who said that their home smelled differently after the fire were more likely six months after the fire to have headache, dry cough, itchy, watery eyes, strange taste in their mouth and sneezing," said Reid, an environmental epidemiologist.&nbsp;WATCH | Wildfire ash,&nbsp;smoke stick around in unburned homes:Reid&nbsp;and her team also surveyed people six months after the fire (642 respondents) and again a year later (413 respondents). The results included:61 per cent of respondents reported campfire- or chemical-like smells in their homes one&nbsp;week after the fire, but they said those smells dissipated over time.65 per cent of respondents reported ash in their homes after the fire.Most respondents were less confident about air quality both in&nbsp;their home and neighbourhood six months after the fire. Most regained confidence by one year.Cleaning tips after wildfiresDelphine Farmer, a Canadian scientist with Colorado State University,&nbsp;studies indoor air as part of an experiment&nbsp;at the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology in Gaithersburg, Md., where she and her team analyzed the composition of particles inside a home-turned-laboratory after they&nbsp;introduced&nbsp;wildfire smoke.Farmer found that smoke buries itself into painted surfaces, then slowly starts&nbsp;to come back into the air, which means residents are exposed to indoor pollutants for a long time after a&nbsp;fire.WATCH | The science of indoor air after wildfires: To provide a guide for people who need to clean after a fire, the scientists are also studying how different air cleaners work and how surface cleaning impacts air quality.&nbsp;Based on her findings, Farmer's cleaning recommendations&nbsp;include:&nbsp;Opening windows as&nbsp;soon as smoke pollution clears.&nbsp;The sooner you clean out&nbsp;smoke, the better.Wash&nbsp;fabrics like bedsheets,&nbsp;clothing and curtains that may have retained smoke.&nbsp;Vacuum&nbsp;floors.&nbsp;Wear an N95 mask&nbsp;while&nbsp;doing this as it can stir up&nbsp;soot or smoke debris.Mop floors with soap and water and wipe down every surface you reasonably&nbsp;can, including walls if your region got a lot of smoke. Wash ceiling fans and other infrequently-cleaned surfaces. Change&nbsp;the water as it gets dirty.Clean the&nbsp;'hidden spaces' of your home like&nbsp;attics, basements,&nbsp;closets and&nbsp;garages.&nbsp;If your HVAC system was running, consider getting it professionally cleaned.&nbsp;Change the filters on your home HVAC system or&nbsp;air purifiers and run the fans constantly.Vacuum and wash furniture as soon as possible. If you still smell smoke, consider deep cleaning or replace.

  • Chiefs vs Texans weather updates: Kansas City will be cold for playoff game Saturday

    The Chiefs vs. Texans divisional round playoff game won't be quite as cold as Kansas City's playoff opener last year, but it will be below freezing.

  • Heavy snow totals likely as storm hits Atlantic Canada, eastern Quebec

    Prepare for deteriorating road conditions Sunday night into Monday

  • Los Angeles’ Ash Problem

    Without rain, neighborhoods covered in fine debris from the fires must find a way to deal with it on their own.

  • Scientists say they found oxygen where it shouldn’t be. Now, the hunt is on for more answers

    A project is underway to investigate the production of “dark” oxygen further. Understanding the phenomenon better could help space scientists find life beyond Earth

  • Major southern U.S. storm could make history this week

    A historic winter storm will make its impact early next week with heavy snow, freezing rain, ice pellets, and rain to the gulf states. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.

  • Water back for most but thousands still without

    Businesses have been forced to shut and events cancelled as disruption enters a third day.

  • Homes were burning and roads already jammed when Pacific Palisades evacuation order came, AP finds

    The first evacuation order covering neighborhoods closest to the start of the devastating Pacific Palisades wildfire didn’t come until about 40 minutes after some of those homes were already burning, according to an Associated Press analysis of emergency communications and interviews with survivors.

  • Why are lone homes left standing after the fires? It's not entirely luck

    Emails and videos of burned buildings in Los Angeles next to those left standing have been flying back and forth among architects, builders and fire safety specialists around the world.

  • Orthodox Russians celebrate Epiphany amid unusually warm weather

    However local emergency services in some regions cancelled events, saying it was too hazardous for worshippers to cut bathing holes in icy ponds and riversView on euronews

  • Heavy snow and frigid Arctic blast put 70 million across the U.S. under winter storm warnings

    BOSTON (AP) — Tens of millions of residents along the East Coast are bracing for several inches of snow Sunday followed by dangerously cold temperatures that will take hold in much of the country from the Northern Plains to the tip of Maine.

  • Amid dangerous winds in 2011, LAFD engines stood ready. That didn't happen this time

    Thirteen years ago, the LAFD took the type of dramatic measures in preparation of dangerous winds that the department failed to employ last week in advance of the Palisades fire.

  • Evacuation order lifted after fire breaks out at battery storage facility in Central California

    People living near a power plant in Central California were ordered to evacuate their homes Thursday night after a fire broke out at the facility, officials said.