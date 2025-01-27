Fire ravages Paris district town hall, leaving spire 'in danger of collapsing'

A firefighters vehicle is parked next to the town hall of the 12th district of Paris, January 27, 2025, after it was hit by a spectacular fire which engulfed its 30-meter-high campanile without causing any casualties.

A fire in Paris’s 12th district town hall broke out overnight from Sunday to Monday, ravaging the roof and bell tower of the 19th-century building. Paris police prefect Laurent Nunez warned the 36-metre spire was ‘in danger of collapsing’ after firefighters extinguished the fire Monday morning.

A fire overnight Sunday to Monday ravaged the roof and bell tower of a town hall in one of Paris's districts, police and firefighters said.

Nobody was hurt in the fire and its cause was not immediately clear.

Some 150 firefighters took three hours to get the blaze under control in the city's southeastern 12th district, the fire brigade said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire hit the 36-metre (118-foot) bell tower topping the nineteenth-century building, fire brigade spokesman Matthieu Lamouliatte said.

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said: "Uncertainty remains over the stability of the spire, which is still in danger of collapsing."

"It will probably take several days to assess all of this," he told the RTL radio broadcaster.

The origin of the fire is not known, but "at this stage, I have no reason to believe that it is criminal", Nunez said.

Lamouliatte told reporters the "the four pillars of the belfry were not affected", adding Paris architects would examine if there was still a risk the tower could topple over.

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Versailles palace briefly evacuated due to smoke from roof works

A visit to Notre-Dame Cathedral with architectural historian Mathieu Lours