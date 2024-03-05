Huge Blaze Spreads to Temple and Houses in Kiyosu

A fire broke out in a residential area in Kiyosu, in Japan’s Aichi prefecture, and spread to a temple and several houses on Tuesday, March 5.

The Nishiwajima police station said “the fire has spread to about five buildings, including a temple and nearby residences,” local media Asahi reported.

“It is not known if anyone was injured,” Asahi said.

“Eight fire engines were dispatched and efforts are still underway to extinguish the fire,” according to Tokai-TV.

The fire broke out near the Shimo-Otai Station.

Footage filmed by X user @wizax33, who said they live nearby, shows flames and thick smoke. Several fire engines and police cars are at the scene. Credit: @wizax33 via Storyful

