Fire Rips Through Palm Tree Farm in Arizona

A fire ripped through an abandoned palm tree farm in Tolleson, Arizona, on Tuesday, August 6, damaging more than 100 trees.

Chloe Vanhoose said she filmed this video, showing several trees on fire on Tuesday night.

According to local reports, a lightning strike could potentially be responsible for starting the fire, but the investigation was still open.

The land is expected to be bulldozed, according to the report. Credit: Chloe Vanhoose via Storyful

