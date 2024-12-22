Fire ruled undetermined in Kernersville
Fire ruled undetermined in Kernersville
British citizen Marcus Fakana, 18, is facing a one-year prison sentence for his summer romance with a London teenager, 17, who he met while on holiday in the United Arab Emirates.
New York police have arrested a suspect accused of killing a female subway passenger by setting her on fire Sunday morning, according to police.
In rural Georgia, a 10-year-old boy left home and walked a mile down the road to another town, where a concerned citizen called law enforcement. Deputies then arrested the boy’s mother, igniting a debate about parental rights and potential government overreach.
In one of the country's most "embarrassing" cases, German police spent years tracking down a killer only to turn the investigation back on themselves
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Robert Mailman has a problem he never thought he'd have. He has to buy Christmas presents this year.
A 33-year-old man faces five counts of assault with a weapon after Winnipeg police say he used bear spray on a group of people following a collision on Saturday.The man had collided with another vehicle while driving on Ellice Avenue, which resulted in a minor collision that led to an argument, police said in a Sunday news release.The man followed the vehicle that was hit into a nearby parking lot on Kennedy Street and Qu'Appelle Avenue and later spit in the direction of the 31-year-old driver w
Buzz Off Lest we forget that going insane about suspicious unmanned aircraft was an American tradition before this current spate of drone hysteria, a Florida man has been ordered to pay $5,000 to Walmart after shooting one of the retail giant's drones that he thought was spying on him, First Coast News reports. Spoiler alert: it wasn't. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the saga played out like this: on June 26, police responded to a call made at a Walmart. Two employees with a dron
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A white former Kansas City police officer who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a Black man was released from prison Friday after Missouri’s governor commuted his sentence to parole.
Maria Ridulph's 1957 kidnapping and murder shook the town of Sycamore, Ill.
Sisters Kathie Rottler and Sheri Rottler Trick and their Friend Kandice Smith appear on a new episode of 'People Magazine Investigates'
A central Alberta man behind an elaborate fraud — spanning five years and tricking dozens of people out of almost $3 million in total — has been sentenced to eight years in prison.Dane Skinner, 60, was convicted of fraud over $5,000 and money laundering earlier this year for a fraudulent investment scheme he ran from 2007 to 2013. Skinner was arrested in 2018, with RCMP saying the offences took place in the central Alberta town of Lacombe, just north of Red Deer.The Red Deer Court of King's Benc
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of beheading his 1-year-old son, Northern California authorities said.
Deputies were responding to a family disturbance call when they made the gruesome discovery. The 28-year-old was booked into a Sacramento jail.
Editor’s Note: The details in this story are disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. Deputies have arrested a 28-year-old father in connection with the death of his 1-year-old child in what the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is calling a gruesome scene.
Sometimes, we just need a reminder that we're not alone in our terrible work days.
Demand at Edmonton's Food Bank is reaching levels never seen before, and the need is causing so much strain that the food bank will soon put limits on how often clients can use its services.Executive director Marjorie Bencz said about 45,000 people a month are now being served through the food bank's hamper program, roughly 10,000 more compared to this time two years ago."We're running at capacity all the time," Bencz said in an interview."This is not sustainable over time."The food bank started
MAGDEBURG, Germany (AP) — German authorities said they received tipoffs last year about the suspect in a car attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg as more details emerged on Sunday about the five people killed.
The family of the 14-year-old teen girl killed in the Wisconsin school shooting has revealed that they have forgiven the female classmate who carried out the bloodbath. Rubi Vergara’s family insisted that they harbor no ill will against 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow for opening fire at Madison, Wisconsin’s Abundant Life Christian School before turning the gun on herself Monday. “We hold no bitterness or unforgiveness toward 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow,” Andrew Remus, Vegara’s uncle, at services for
The man explained in a Reddit post that his brother's new girlfriend does not allow her kids to be "around people who drink"
In Spare, the Duke of Sussex wrote about how he is keeping to Windsor family holiday traditions in one key way.