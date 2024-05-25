Fire safety at Bartlett Lake this holiday weekend
Fire safety is top of mind as hundreds of people head out to Arizona's lakes and rivers this Memorial Day weekend.
Earl Evans was out on a whooping crane survey in Wood Buffalo National Park with Parks Canada and the Canadian Wildlife Service when he saw something he'd never seen before. Evans, who lives in Fort Smith, N.W.T., said he's done the same survey flight for years. "I told the pilot, 'there's something on the ground over there that shouldn't be there,'" he said."The sun hit something off to the north, so I kept my eye on it. Just as we were going by, I saw it was something that wasn't normal."Evans
Ty Cobb called out Aileen Cannon's suggestion about potential jurors in the former president's classified documents case.
A Hamilton jury has found Oliver Karafa and Lucy Li guilty of first-degree murder of Tyler Pratt and attempted murder of his partner Jordyn Romano in 2021.Cheers erupted in the courtroom when the jury confirmed its verdicts from Romano and her friends and family, as well as Pratt's parents and sister. Romano sobbed, giving her mother a long hug."Bye, Lucy," Romano shouted as Li was led out.Neither Karafa nor Li showed emotion as they learned the verdict or were sentenced. The Toronto residents s
An Orthodox rabbi has accused JetBlue Airways Corp. of discrimination for removing him from a flight after he asked to switch seats to avoid sitting next to a woman, which would violate his religious beliefs.
Nicholas Bott died by suicide two days after being arrested on felony charges of child abuse and illegal contact with a minor or elderly person
Louisville policeLouisville police released two video clips on Thursday of golfer Scottie Scheffler’s arrest, showing his car crawling slowly through a crash scene before a cop chased after him, whacked his windshield, and hauled him out of the driver’s seat to handcuff him.Scheffler was arrested as he was on his way to the PGA Championships at about 6 a.m. last Friday. He was accused of injuring a cop who was directing traffic at the scene of the fatal crash, and was charged with felony second-
A driver who shouted and swore at a lone female motorist has avoided being sent to prison - but has been ordered to complete an anger management course as part of his sentence. Peter Abbott, 60, was convicted of using threatening abusive or insulting words or behaviour against Samantha Isaacs during the incident outside a Tesco petrol station in Bournemouth, Dorset, on 25 August last year. After the trial at Poole Magistrates' Court, the judge sentenced him to a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months and disqualified him from driving for 18 months.
A Massachusetts man was injured following a bear attack in Wyoming on May 19
LUMBY, B.C. — Something has shifted in the pretty little village of Lumby, B.C. It's subtle, say residents of the community of 2,000 people, nestled in the hills of the North Okanagan in B.C.'s Interior. Few people now gather outside coffee shops on the main street along Highway 6. Posters on the school doors require visitors to check in or call the office to be let in. Heart-shaped stickers saying "Justice for Tatjana" are plastered on storefronts and car windows. It used to be the sort of plac
The bloody and chaotic scene unfolded on a flight to Alaska, feds say.
The 'Southern Charm' alum was arrested on May 20 on suspicion of driving with alcohol that had been opened
RICHMOND, B.C. — Retailer London Drugs says cybercriminals who stole files from its corporate head office last month have released some of the data after it refused to pay a ransom.
It began last month with the arrest of a Russian deputy defense minister. Then the head of the ministry’s personnel directorate was hauled into court. This week, two more senior military officials were detained. All face charges of corruption, which they have denied.
The bodies of two Kansas women who disappeared in Oklahoma were found in a buried freezer, according to recently unsealed court documents.
OTTAWA — The Ottawa police hate-crime unit has charged an unnamed older woman with assault, harassment by threatening conduct and mischief after a woman's hijab was pulled off at a recent protest.
Rhean Jalipa Fontanoza has been charged with special circumstance murder and is eligible for the death penalty if convicted
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the International Court of Justice's latest ruling is in line with Canada's position on Israel's military operations in Rafah. His comments come after the United Nations' top court ordered Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in the southern Gaza Strip city, but stopped short of ordering a ceasefire for the enclave. The sharply focused decision sent a three-pronged message to Israel, ordering the country to halt the Rafah offensive, allow
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky police officer who arrested top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler outside the PGA Championship is receiving “corrective action” for failing to have his body-worn camera activated when he approached the golfer's vehicle — an interaction that allegedly resulted in the officer being dragged to the ground, authorities said Thursday. Louisville officials said during a news conference that they are not aware of any video footage of the initial interaction last Friday
The former Hudson, Massachusetts, middle school teacher accused of raping one of her students took the stand Thursday, denying she had an inappropriate relationship with the girl. Answering questions from her attorney, Caitlin Harding testified she was having an affair with the alleged victim's mother in 2010 and had little to do with the middle school student who is now accusing her of abuse. Harding stated that a text from her saying, "I love you truly, madly, deeply," was actually sent to the girl's mother. The prosecutor has pointed to that text as evidence of the relationship between Harding and her former student. The former teacher taking the stand after several days of testimony by the prosecution's witnesses, including the alleged victim. The prosecutor will cross-examine Harding on Friday. Harding is the daughter of WCVB anchor Ed Harding.
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor on Thursday appealed a ruling dismissing some of the criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and other defendants in an election interference case. The notice of appeal filed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis does not say why an appeals court should reverse the March dismissal. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee quashed six counts in the indictment, including three against Trump, saying the counts did not allege suffici