Fire seen at Ukrainian nuclear power plant as 15 injured in Kursk drone strike

Howard Mustoe
·3 min read
The occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine (AFP via Getty Images)
The occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine (AFP via Getty Images)

Russian forces lit a fire at the site of the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said.

Radiation levels were normal, he said, although the blaze is visible from Ukrainian-held territory.

A local official in the Ukrainian city of Nikopol said that Russian forces were rumoured to have set fire to a large number of tyres in the cooling towers, Reuters reported. Russia claimed the fire was started by nearby shelling.

The U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) nuclear watchdog, which has a team at the vast six-reactor plant, said its experts had seen strong, dark smoke coming from the northern area of the plant following multiple explosions.

The IAEA said there had been no reported impact on nuclear safety at the site.

“Team was told by (the nuclear plant) of an alleged drone attack today on one of the cooling towers located at the site,” it wrote on X.

Mr Zelenskiy published video showing belching black smoke that appeared to be coming out a cooling tower with a blaze burning at its foot.

“Currently, the radiation indicators are normal. But as long as Russian terrorists retain control over the nuclear plant, the situation is not and cannot be normal,” he said.

The reactors at the plant located close to the front line of the war in Ukraine are not generating power but the facility relies on external power to keep its nuclear material cool and prevent a catastrophic accident.

It comes as at least 15 people have been injured in a Ukrainian drone and missile attack on Russia’s Kursk region, Moscow has claimed.

Russia’s defence ministry said troops had destroyed 14 Ukraine-launched drones and four Tochka-U tactical ballistic missiles this morning.

People were injured after debris from a destroyed Ukrainian missile fell onto a nine-storey residential building, it claimed.

It comes as Volodymyr Zelensky has for the first time confirmed his forces are engaged in a major cross-border offensive into Russia’s Kursk region.

“Ukraine is proving that it truly knows how to restore justice and applies the necessary pressure on the aggressor,” he said.

The Russian region’s authorities have rushed to evacuate 76,000 civilians from areas at risk as the fighting continued into a sixth day.

The attack represents Kyiv’s largest incursion into Russian territory since the start of the war, which left southwestern parts of Russia vulnerable before reinforcement started arriving. Russia has declared a state of emergency amid fierce fighting within its borders with Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry has claimed that 35 drones were shot down overnight over the Kursk, Voronezh, Belgorod, Bryansk and Oryol regions.

Ukraine hasn’t commented on the Sunday drone attacks inside Russia. But they come as Ukraine has increased the pace of similar drone attacks largely targeting military infrastructure and oil depots in recent weeks.

Two days ago Mr Zelensky praised his army’s ability “to surprise” and “achieve results” as it battles Russian forces during an audacious cross-border attack into Russian territory.

Around 1,000 Ukrainian troops in tanks and armoured vehicles successfully broke through the Russian border and into the Kursk region in the early hours of Tuesday with air support from swarms of drones and pounding artillery, according to Russian officials.

Russia has since declared a state of emergency in the region and local officials said on Thursday that thousands of people had been evacuated following the attack that an angry Vladimir Putin has labelled a “major provocation”.

Ukrainian soldiers have now penetrated more than six miles (10km) across the border, breaking through two Russian defensive lines and a stronghold, the Institute for the Study of War said. Some reports suggest that Kyiv’s forces are advancing towards a village 13 miles into Russian territory.

Heavy fighting has been reported near the town of Sudzha and some Russian bloggers, currently one of the most accurate sources of information, said Ukraine’s forces were pushing towards the Kursk nuclear power station, under 40 miles northeast of Sudzha.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • ‘Manipulated’ Trump Blows Up Billionaire Megadonor’s Phone With Angry Texts

    Donald Trump ordered one of his closest aides to bombard a billionaire Republican backer with abusive texts accusing her of employing his Republican rivals, a new report has revealed.The angry former president targeted Miriam Adelson, one of the Republican Party’s wealthiest backers, over claims that her $100m “Preserve America” PAC was being run by “RINOs”—Republicans In Name Only, The New York Times reported.The messages said that her late husband Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino boss w

  • Trump’s Anger Out of Control as Poll Numbers Keep Cratering

    Donald Trump’s advisers are getting increasingly anxious about his flailing public appearances since the attempt on his life and Democrats’ presidential candidate switcheroo—all while knowing he’s unlikely to change. According to a new Axios report, Trump has grown increasingly angry and frustrated in private as Kamala Harris has surpassed him in multiple polls, a lead that’s only likely to grow after next week’s Democratic National Convention. Fresh polling from The New York Times on Saturday s

  • 'Angry' Donald Trump Fumes At New York Times Over Reporting On His Helicopter Story

    The former president reportedly "excoriated" the paper before blasting "Two Failing New York Times 'reporters'" on his Truth Social platform.

  • Former California lawmaker Nate Holden says he was on the scary helicopter ride with Trump

    Former Los Angeles city councilman and state senator Nate Holden said Friday that he was with former President Donald Trump in the helicopter ride that made an emergency landing, despite Trump saying it was former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

  • Listen: Cops Scramble to Secure Hospital for Biden Health Scare

    Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department rushed to clear roads and secure the perimeter of a hospital that had been placed on standby to treat President Joe Biden for a medical issue last month, according to radio transmission recordings obtained by the Daily Beast.It remains unclear what exactly the undisclosed medical issue was, though the White House announced later that day he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.“Meet at the Valley Hospital ER parking lot. We’re going to meet

  • OOF: Trump Campaign's Anti-Kamala Harris Signs Have 1 Major Flaw

    You might have to squint to see what happened.

  • Celine Dion Sinks Trump Campaign's Use Of Iconic Song With 4-Word Question

    Videos posted online from a rally in Montana showed that the singer's famous track played in the background.

  • Humiliating blow for Putin as Russia's bloody war against Ukraine is brought far closer to home

    With his troops battling hard inside Russia, Ukraine's president has finally broken his silence on an invasion that has stunned his much larger and more powerful neighbour. Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the operation, which began on Tuesday in Russia's southwestern Kursk region, as "our actions to push the war out into the aggressor's territory". Giving a further indication of the goal of the surprise assault, he said: "Ukraine is proving that it really knows how to restore justice and guarantees exactly the kind of pressure that is needed - pressure on the aggressor."

  • Ukrainian troops now up to 30km inside Russia, Moscow says

    Russia's defence ministry said it had engaged in fighting near two villages, some 25-30km inside Russia.

  • She once stormed the Capitol for Trump. Now, she’ll be supporting Kamala Harris in November

    Pamela Hemphill who once stormed the Capitol for former President Donald Trump will be supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in November.

  • JD Vance says mass deportations should 'start with 1 million,' defends 'thought experiment' giving parents extra votes

    Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance defended his past comments on women and families without children, the Trump campaign's proposals to deport undocumented immigrants and more in a wide-ranging interview with "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, which airs in full on Sunday morning. Despite the race tightening in recent weeks as Vice President Kamala Harris has taken over the Democratic ticket, the Ohio senator emphasized that he and Trump are "extremely confident" in their chances of winning the election. The senator has come under fire for repeated comments made about childless Americans, including one during an interview in July 2021 with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson where Vance described leading Democrats including Harris as "childless cat ladies."

  • Protesters interrupted Harris’ speech again. This time, she addressed them

    As Vice President Kamala Harris began her remarks at a campaign stop in Arizona, a group of protesters began chanting off to her right. It was unclear to CNN what exactly they said.

  • Trump stokes fears with ‘unconstitutional’ Harris talk

    Former President Trump is setting off alarms among critics as he pushes the claim that Vice President Harris’s ascent to become the Democratic nominee is somehow unconstitutional, with some warning he could be laying the groundwork to contest an electoral defeat as he did in 2020. Trump has repeatedly sought to cast Harris replacing President…

  • New Battleground Polls Show Harris Has Fundamentally Changed the Race

    If there were any doubt whether Vice President Kamala Harris has transformed this year’s presidential election, Saturday morning’s latest New York Times/Siena College polls put it to rest. In the first Times/Siena College swing state polls since her entry into the race, Harris leads former President Donald Trump by 4 points each in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin among likely voters. It’s a major shift from previous Times/Siena polls, which found Trump leading Harris and President Joe Biden

  • Belarus demands Ukraine act against new airspace violations

    A ministry statement, reported by Tass, said if Ukraine failed to prevent the situation from repeating, Belarus would call into question the "appropriateness" of Ukraine's diplomatic representation in Minsk. "The Belarusian side demanded that comprehensive measures be taken to rule out any such future incidents in the future which could lead to further escalation of the situation in the region," Tass quoted the ministry's press service as saying.

  • Isaac Hayes Estate Demands Trump Pay $3 Million for Unlawful Use of ‘Hold On (I’m Coming)’ at Campaign Events

    Representatives for the late soul singer says they will file a lawsuit on Aug. 16 if mandates are not met The post Isaac Hayes Estate Demands Trump Pay $3 Million for Unlawful Use of ‘Hold On (I’m Coming)’ at Campaign Events appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Harris warns of implications of Supreme Court Trump immunity ruling

    In her remarks at a campaign rally in Nevada, Vice President Harris warned about the implications of the Supreme Court’s ruling last month in former President Trump’s immunity case. “So much is on the line in this election and understand, this is not 2016, this is not 2020. This time around, the stakes are even…

  • Alyssa Farah Griffin: Trump Mar-a-Lago presser an ‘absolute dumpster fire’

    Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin on Friday disparaged President Trump’s lengthy press conference Thursday, arguing the GOP presidential nominee was hurting himself. “This was an absolute dumpster fire of a press conference, just to be clear,” Farah Griffin said on “CNN News Central” to the outlet’s Kate Bolduan, in a clip highlighted…

  • Trump Tears Into ‘Weird’ Label, Calls Tim Walz ‘Freakish’

    Former President Donald Trump tore into Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) and Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Bozeman, Montana on Friday night, calling “comrade Walz,” “very freakish.”“Tim Walz is the man who’s, very freakish,” Trump told the Bozeman crowd. “He’s very freakish. If comrade Walz and comrade Harris win this November, the people cheering will be the pink-haired Marxists, the looters, the perverts, the flag burners, Hamas supporters, drug dealers, gun grabbers and human traffickers.”Tr

  • California Democrat Makes Revelation About Trump's Wild Helicopter Story

    Nate Holden, a former member of the Los Angeles City Council, said Donald Trump confused him with another politician in his state.