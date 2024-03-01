Fire at shopping centre in Bangladesh capital kills at least 43
Authorities are still trying to establish a full death count and return identified bodies to the victims' families.
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/ReutersAn arrest affidavit contains an eyebrow-raising claim that the son of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) sent out a sex tape involving him and another suspect in their alleged Colorado crime spree.Tyler Boebert, 18, was arrested Tuesday and faces 22 charges relating to a series of alleged thefts and vehicle break-ins in Rifle, Colorado, which is in his mom’s congressional district. The sex tape allegation was levied by the stepmother of one unnamed suspect, who is said to h
The group that hacked the Atlanta-area government websites claims it has Trump documents that could affect the 2024 presidential election.
British Columbia's public safety minister says he is ordering an investigation into why a repeat sexual offender was released in Kelowna without the public being notified. Taylor Dueck was later arrested on allegations he sexually assaulted a youth at an equestrian school in the Okanagan city.The 29-year-old was arrested on Feb. 9 and is facing charges of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and breach of probation. Dueck has a history of sexual offences and has been the subject of
South Dakota officials believe she was killed as revenge for 2019 death they say she wasn’t involved in.
Juan Carlos Martinez was on his Saturday morning ride near Black Point Park when a Miami-Dade cop crashed into him, killing the triathlete.
Local Colorado authorities say Tyler Boebert is facing five felony counts and "over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses"
A Toronto police officer was sentenced to four years in prison on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a "vulnerable" woman nearly two years ago.Const. Conal Quinn, 54, who has been a police officer for 23 years, was sentenced at the Ontario Superior Court in Toronto.The sexual assault occurred at the victim's home on March 21, 2021. Quinn was found guilty of sexual assault on Oct. 27, 2023. Quinn was on duty and in uniform at the time of the incident."There is no question that this was a grave bre
Madeline Soto was last seen on her way to school
Attempts to hire a hearse to take the body of Alexey Navalny body to his funeral have been thwarted by unknown people, the Russian opposition leader’s team said Thursday.
The Duke of Sussex appeared in a video calling for WellChild Awards nominations
It was ‘obvious’ Wayne Couzens should never have been a police officer, Ms Everard’s family say.
A woman and her co-defendant, a Durham drug dealer known as “The Barber,” are implicated in the overdoses of Joshua “Skip” Zinner in Raleigh and Grace Burton, a UNC student.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge held veteran investigative reporter Catherine Herridge in civil contempt on Thursday for refusing to divulge her source for a series of Fox News stories about a Chinese American scientist who was investigated by the FBI but never charged. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper in Washington imposed a fine of $800 per day until Herridge reveals her source, but the fine will not go into effect immediately to give her time to appeal. Cooper wrote that he "recognize
Toronto police are asking for help identifying a person who they say shot a 76-year-old woman several times in the face with a pellet gun during a "random" attack in Scarborough.The victim was on her daily walk on Hupfield Trail in East Malvern late Wednesday morning when the alleged assault happened, Const. Laurie McCann said during a brief news conference Thursday. According to McCann, the assailant approached the woman on foot from behind and as they passed, turned and shot her with the pelle
The man drove his boat dangerously close to divers in the water, the construction company said.
The 18-year-old wrapped his brother’s body in blankets after the shooting, cops say.
LONDON, Ont. — Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team who are charged with sexual assault in a 2018 incident in London, Ont., have chosen to be tried by a jury. Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton were charged with sexual assault last month. McLeod is also facing an additional charge of sexual assault for “being a party to the offence." In a joint statement, their lawyers said the five players selected a jury trial earlier this week and are "c
REGINA — A man who ran over and killed an RCMP officer in Saskatchewan was sentenced to 18 years in prison Thursday in a decision both prosecutors and police say sends a message to future would-be offenders. Alphonse Stanley Traverse of Winnipeg pleaded guilty last year to manslaughter in the death of Const. Shelby Patton. Patton, 26, died in June 2021 after pulling over a suspected stolen truck in the town of Wolseley, east of Regina. Court heard the officer asked Traverse to get out of the tru
Growing up, Dwayne Wanner grew tired of his father joking to everyone that Wanner could collect family allowance until he's 18, then he could switch to an old age pension.On Thursday Wanner will celebrate his 20th birthday in Burlington, Ont. Born on Feb. 29 — the leap day that comes once every four years — he'll actually be turning 80 years old. Though that means his true birthday comes around less frequently than most people's birthdays, he's always appreciated being one of the few. "Being bor