Fire at shopping centre in Bangladesh capital kills at least 43

Toronto police are asking for help identifying a person who they say shot a 76-year-old woman several times in the face with a pellet gun during a "random" attack in Scarborough.The victim was on her daily walk on Hupfield Trail in East Malvern late Wednesday morning when the alleged assault happened, Const. Laurie McCann said during a brief news conference Thursday. According to McCann, the assailant approached the woman on foot from behind and as they passed, turned and shot her with the pelle