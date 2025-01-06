Gatwick Airport railway station reopens after fire under train

A fire under a train temporarily closed Gatwick Airport railway station and led to the evacuation of all rail passengers into the south terminal.

Firefighters were called to the “small fire”, which is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault, at 12.34pm on Monday, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

The train lines were closed but have since reopened, and trains could be delayed by up to 45 minutes or cancelled, National Rail’s website says.

The website also says Gatwick Express services are still suspended and there is a reduced service between Bedford and Three Bridges, with disruption expected to continue until 6pm.

Due to a fire alarm activation at the train station, passengers have been evacuated into the South Terminal. The station is closed while emergency services respond to the incident. Teams are responding to the situation and passengers are advised to check before travelling. We… pic.twitter.com/04GnRTJynH — London Gatwick LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) January 6, 2025

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 12.34pm we were alerted to a small fire involving a passenger train at Gatwick Railway Station, South Terminal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Crews from West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service and Gatwick Fire & Rescue Service were sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found that the undercarriage of the train had caught fire. Fortunately, it was quickly extinguished before spreading any further.

“The fire is believed to be of accidental ignition, caused by an electrical fault.

“All passengers were quickly escorted off the train and the railway station was evacuated at the time of the fire.

“There are no reports of any injuries.”

A spokesman for Govia Thameslink Railway which operates Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services, said: “Today, at around 12.30, we quickly and safely evacuated one of our Southern services at Gatwick Airport station after smoke was seen coming from underneath the train.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The fire brigade extinguished a small fire believed to have been caused by an electrical fault and trains are stopping at the station again.

“We’re sincerely sorry to passengers held up as a result.

“Anyone whose journey has been delayed by 15 minutes or more can claim compensation at one of our websites.”