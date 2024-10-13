Fire at a vacant home on Thompson Street causes $150,000 in damage
Fire officials in Buffalo are working to find out the cause of an early morning fire on Thompson Street in Buffalo.
Fire officials in Buffalo are working to find out the cause of an early morning fire on Thompson Street in Buffalo.
Michael Moore wants President Joe Biden to leave the White House a “hero.” According to the renowned filmmaker, the president ought to take advantage of “full immunity” and pass a “bucket list” of reforms in his last 100 days in office. “With a simple stroke or two of your presidential pen, you can make life better for millions of people in ways you never would’ve dreamed possible,” Moore wrote on his Substack on Saturday.Referencing the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity tha
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Minutes after Donald Trump delivered his standard warnings about drug dealers and criminals illegally crossing the border during a Saturday campaign event, the former president heard from someone who was once in the country illegally but now plans to vote for him.
Gisèle Pelicot briefly exited the courtroom as one of her alleged abusers testified
“That’s what I want to do when I grow up!” the 11-year-old reportedly said while in Norfolk with mom Kate Middleton
Donald Trump, while giving a speech Friday in Colorado during which he used teleprompters, falsely claimed that he doesn’t use them.Not only that, but the chronically truth-averse candidate repeated a debunked assertion on the same topic: that Vice President Kamala Harris used a teleprompter during her Univision town hall the day prior.“Did you see where she did a town hall yesterday and she used a teleprompter? I never saw a town—you don’t use teleprompters. We don’t use teleprompters, period,
A British TV host has shared insights from inside Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ notorious parties, saying that she saw a lot of drug-taking from models who ended up either becoming addicts or meeting an untimely death.Precious Muir moved to New York City in 2005 while she was in her early twenties and was told she had to “network” with big name celebrities if she was going to make a name for herself. Muir said she was then approached to attend a party hosted by Combs in 2007 with a driver shuttling her fr
Comparing temperatures in the ocean along the equator between now and last year, it's evident that we are in for a La Niña winter. Meteorologist Melinda Singh explains what this means for Canada.
Gareth rushed to a supermarket or local pub because he was not allowed to use the toilet at home.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis alleged that GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump is suffering from “cognitive decline” and can’t seem to remember who he’s running against.Trump campaigned on Friday in Aurora, Colorado, where he called Polis a “coward” and a “fraud” and said immigrants from Venezuela have “invaded and conquered” the city after a video of six armed men inside an Aurora apartment complex went viral in August.A 25-year-old man was later shot and killed, and social media users claimed th
Miley Cyrus shared photos on IG of her new Dolce & Gabbana eyewear campaign where she poses in sheer black lace lingerie and hold-ups in the back seat of a car.
An 11-month financial ordeal for a Brampton, Ont., family has ended after a tenant who refused to pay rent or utilities finally moved out. As Seán O’Shea reports, the tenant is gone but he still owes the family $32,000.
The reality star died on Sept. 30 at age 60
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went out to dinner with friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at The Corner Store in Soho.
The former secretary of state's sarcastic comment spoke volumes.
I have spoken with three Democratic operatives behind the scenes who all believe the race is slipping away from Vice President Kamala Harris.
Neil Cavuto declared that the false FEMA claims pushed by the GOP nominee "cannot be tolerated."
The former president jumped from topic to topic to topic during a stream-of-consciousness rant.
The British singer shared a mirror selfie on Instagram championing two major 2024 trends - see photos
Former President Obama on Thursday night did what many Democrats had been craving. He said the quiet part out loud. For days, Democrats have been worried about a lack of enthusiasm among segments of their base. So when Obama made an unannounced campaign stop at a field office in Pittsburgh, he used the opportunity — with television…
On Wednesday night, Max Domi tried to start some shenanigans with David Savard who politely declined, but there's a part of the story you may not know yet.