FireAid benefit concert: Follow live performances

The wildfires that decimated parts of Los Angeles were historic in their devastation and cost.

The FireAid benefit concert will go down in history not only because it features some of the biggest names in music on the same stage, but for the message of hope those artists spread. And, hopefully, their performances will raise a monumental sum to aid in recovery and rebuilding.

So many musicians wanted to bring their spotlight to the cause, that what was initially set as a single event turned into dual concerts, both of which were streamed for free on major streaming services, social media like YouTube and TikTok and broadcast stations.

Performers at the newly opened Intuit Dome include Billie Eilish, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder and Earth, Wind & Fire.

At local landmark Kia Forum, performers include Alanis Morissette, Green Day, Joni Mitchell, No Doubt, Pink, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks and John Mayer.

Donations can be made at fireaidla.org.

Follow along as we take you inside the fundraiser concerts from inside the Intuit Dome.

Gracie Abrams

Abrams, one of the younger artists on the bill and daughter of filmmaker J.J. Abrams, grew up in the Palisades and directed her heart to her hometown after her hit song “I Love you, I’m Sorry.”

“This is such a beautiful reflection of what music does – it brings people together in this way,” she said, before reiterating that “Los Angeles is home.”

Abrams also offered a sincere version of The Counting Crows’ 1996 ballad “A Long December,” leading the crowd in its “na na na na” chorus

The Black Crowes, John Fogerty and Slash

The ever-spindly Chris Robinson bopped behind the microphone while brother Rich tossed out the grimy riffs of their 1992 rock hit “Remedy.” After their song, Rich and the band remained on stage to play “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?,” a Fogerty favorite from his Creedence Clearwater Revival years.

“This song has a rainbow in it and it’s just for you,” Fogerty said of the 1971 hit.

Chris returned with guitar hero Slash, wearing his omnipresent black hat, for “Going to California,” a song he deemed “appropriate for the evening.” Rich and Slash offered twin acoustic guitars while Chris coated the song with his robust vocals.

Earth, Wind, and Fire

The frontline trio of the classic EWF lineup - Verdine White, Philip Bailey and Ralph John - were joined B. David Whitworth for a gliding “That’s the Way of the World” before the band began their trademark live segues: “Shining Star” and “September” were both filled with sparkling brass, high harmonies and the taut musicianship of the eternally dynamic R&B stars.

John Mayer

The solo hitmaker and sometime member of Dead & Company was initially supposed to perform with Dave Matthews, who had to bow out at the 11th hour due to a family emergency.

But Mayer, looking as boyish as his “Room for Squares” days in jeans and glasses, ably filled the spotlight solo, finger-picking his acoustic guitar through “Neon” and emphasizing the notes of the bluesy “Gravity,” a song he told a crowd at a 2005 concert was “the most important song I’ve ever written.”

Mayer also paid tribute to both Tom Petty and the state at the heart of Thursday’s benefits with a strummy version of Petty’s “Free Fallin’.”

“For me and so many others growing up, this was our first insight into the dream of living in California and it is a dream,” Mayer said. “For those whose dreams have broken, we will get together tonight and many other nights to make sure those dreams are repaired.”

Rod Stewart

The typically demure – we kid – legend kicked off the show at the Intuit Dome in a zebra striped jacket and shirt unbuttoned halfway down his torso. Voice raspy and pluckiness intact, Stewart outstretched his arms to the crowd for “Forever Young,” a fitting song for the 80-year-old rocker still sporting an impressive spikey coif.

“I lived here for 50 years, so Los Angeles is in my blood and in my soul and in my heart,” Stewart said.

A mandolin-flicked “Maggie May” turned into a hearty clap-along, with Stewart flitting around the stage with undiminished flair, while his soulful hit rendition of Curtis Mayfield’s “People Get Ready” hit the perfect note.

Pink

The power-lunged singer sat next to her guitarist, Justin Derrico, as she blasted through “What About Us.” Bringing her usual conviction to the song, Pink’s eyes glistened as she held her hand to her heart.

Known as much for her music as her performance acrobatics, Pink told the crowd “I’m gonna keep my feet on the ground tonight,” and reminded us songs can bring comfort with a gritty cover of Janis Joplin’s “Bobby McGee.”

But it was her thunderous rendition of Led Zeppelin’s “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You” that will keep social media talking. Pink nearly blasted Derrico off his stool during the song’s thunderous portions while he proved equally fierce with a screaming solo.

Dawes with Stephen Stills, Mike Campbell and Graham Nash

Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes performs during the FireAid Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on Jan. 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

The Los Angeles-bred band, some of whose members lost homes in the fires, offered the apropos “Time Spent in Los Angeles.”

Following Dawes’ ode to their hometown, frontman Taylor Goldsmith, who is married to singer/actress Mandy Moore, welcomed Stephen Stills and storied member of Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers Mike Campbell to the stage. The whole crew ambled through “For What It’s Worth,” the Stills-penned Buffalo Springfield classic written during his time in the band. Stills and Campbell traded guitar licks during an extended outro to the ‘60s anti-war anthem.

Another member of the folk-pop legends, Graham Nash, joined the team, giving a squeeze to “my partner for many years,” Stills, as he walked to the microphone.

“Whenever Los Angeles gets into trouble, the musicians are right there and I’m proud to be one of them,” Nash said.

With Stills at his right side, Nash strummed his guitar through a rendition of Crosby, Stills and Nash’s “Teach Your Children.”

Joni Mitchell

Joni Mitchell performs during the FireAid Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on Jan. 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

Sitting in her gilded throne in a black velvet pantsuit, black hat and sunglasses, the woman synonymous with Laurel Canyon music prompted goosebumps and teary eyes with a deeply felt “Both Sides Now.” At 81, Mitchell’s songs are imbued with the wisdom of age, and her reading of the lyric “something’s lost and something’s gained in living every day,” augmented with tenor saxophone, was particularly poignant.

Anderson .Paak, the Free Nationals with Sheila E. and Dr. Dre

Anderson .Paak performs onstage during the FireAid Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on Jan. 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

The multitalented .Paak hit the drums for “Put Me Thru,” his Koreatown hoodie showcasing his allegiance to the historic Los Angeles neighborhood.

During the song, he and Sheila E. engaged in a drum-off, with the 67-year-old behind “The Glamorous Life” high kicking atop her percussion setup.

“Our hearts go out to everyone,” Paak said. “But as far as I’m concerned, this is one of the greatest nights in LA history.”

.Paak and his soul-funk band bounced through “Come Down,” leading the crowd in a wave-along, but The Forum audience really roared when Dr. Dre strolled out to “Still D.R.E.”

“This year will be 40 years I’m in the business,” Dre told the crowd before a not-unexpected segue into Tupac Shakur’s signature song, “California Love,” Dre and .Paak simultaneously spitting rhymes while Sheila E. added a percussive undercurrent before tossing her cymbal stand across the stage.

Green Day

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the FireAid Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on Jan. 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

Green Day kicked off the Kia Forum FireAid show with a subdued version of “Last Night on Earth.” As singer Billie Joe Armstrong, playing acoustic guitar, started the chorus of “sending all my love to you,” Billie Eilish, wearing a striped polo and tie, walked out as a surprise (she is scheduled for the Intuit Dome show starting later). The two Billies shared the chorus in front of a backdrop of stirring photos of fire rescue efforts.

Green Day’s set also included “Still Breathing” and the band’s pop-punk favorite, “When I Come Around,” featuring a blond Armstrong shouting out many of the California cities destroyed by the fires, including Altadena and Pacific Palisades. “We are in this together,” he yelled.

Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette performs during the FireAid Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on Jan. 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

Sporting an “I (Heart) LA” black T-shirt as she roamed the stage for “Hand in My Pocket,” Morisette led the crowd in a singalong of her 1995 hit, waving her hands overhead in a peace sign to underscore the lyrics and playing harmonica throughout.

“The connections that have been born from this tragedy are deeply heartening,” she said, adding a thanks to first responders during the opening keyboard notes of “Thank U.”

In keeping with the song’s title, the video screens behind the stage showed social media posts of people thanking firefighters for their efforts.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: FireAid concert performances: Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish inspire