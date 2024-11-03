Fireball Introduces Crierball — a Limited-Edition Whisky That Allows Football Fans to Actually Drink Rivals' Tears

The alcoholic beverage brand said the new creation will mix "the emotion of nail-biting finishes and heartbreak with Fireball’s iconic cinnamon-sweet flavor"

Fireball Crierball.

Fireball Whisky is giving football fans something to cry about.

The alcoholic beverage brand announced this week that it will be making one-of-a-kind whiskies crafted with real human tears.

Called Crierball, the limited-edition release will mix "emotion with flavor for an unforgettable drinking experience" to "capture the true spirit of game day, blending the emotion of nail-biting finishes and heartbreak with Fireball’s iconic cinnamon-sweet flavor," the brand said in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

“In football, few things — aside from Fireball, of course — are better than the sweet taste of victory, especially when that W comes at the expense of your biggest rivals,” said Danny Suich, Global Brand Director for Fireball. “Our brand is all about embracing that competitive spirit but amping it up with a little more spice."

He added, "We’re on a mission to capture the soul of rivalries — a.k.a. the tears of losers — at this season’s biggest games. The expected result? A one-of-a-kind whisky bottling that is sure to become the ultimate showpiece, allowing for supreme bragging rights next season.”

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Two bottles of Fireball Whiskey.

To craft the beverage, Fireball workers will be stationed at the most anticipated pro and collegiate rivalry games of the current football season, including the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys game on Nov. 10, the Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears matchup on Nov. 17 and the Auburn Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide meet on Nov. 30.

There, they will wear "Fireball Tear Collector" uniforms and ask fans to shed their tears as they leave the stadiums after their team's loss.

The Fireball employees will gather the fluids through the use of sealed jars and tear droppers, which

"will be sterilized and limited to one use per person for maximum hygiene," per Fireball. The jars will then be transported and undergo a months-long process of sterilization and distillation before ultimately becoming Crierball.

Fireball then plans to have the Crierball drinks ready for the 2025-2026 football season.

The brand plans to announce the exact locations for activations near each stadium on its social channels leading up to game day throughout November.

