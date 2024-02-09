Fired Apprentice Candidate's Parting Words For Alan Sugar Get A Big Reaction From Viewers

Apprentice hopefuls Asif, Phil and Paul

Apprentice hopefuls Asif, Phil and Paul

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of The Apprentice.

Now that we’re 18 seasons deep, you can usually set your watch to how a firing will go down on The Apprentice.

After getting the dreaded finger-point and declaration of “you’re fired” from Alan Sugar, viewers can expect to hear some sheepish thank you “for the opportunity” before the contestant in question shuffles out of the boardroom, wheelie suitcase in tow.

That certainly wasn’t the case this week, though.

During Thursday night’s instalment, pie company owner Paul Bowen was given his marching orders after floundering as sub-team leader in a culinary task.

His parting words for the Amstrad founder? “Fair enough, mate”.

Paul’s unusual send-off made a big impression among viewers watching on social media, with X (formerly Twitter) being flooded with reactions to his exit:

Paul getting fired from #theapprentice and just looking at Lord Sugar and saying “fair enough mate”, standing up and walking out has had me screaming — Shan 🌙 (@heythereshann0n) February 8, 2024

Did he say “fair enough mate”? This is a comedy 😂😂😂 #TheApprentice — Renée 🐬 (@AmarRenee) February 8, 2024

“Fair enough mate”>>>>>>>>>>“Thanks for the opportunity Lord Sugar” — Nozza_ (@Nozza_) February 8, 2024

'Fair enough mate' is the best response I've ever heard to a guy being fired 😂



Paul B will be missed! Go make your pies 👏🏻#TheApprentice — Daniel Andrade (@d_andradesport) February 8, 2024

#TheApprentice "Fair enough mate!" Classic exit speech well done that man...straight out of the Guy Martin phrase book — Andy Smith 💙 (@smudgethesmifff) February 8, 2024

I liked that “fair enough mate”



When sugar sacked him on the apprentice there



None of that arse liking “thank you for the opportunity lord sugar bollocks”#theapprentice — Gav Peterson (@gavpeterson316) February 8, 2024

The fact that someone was just fired and the response was fair enough mate, this may be the best season to ever occur #theapprentice — Ambs🌻 (@ambeeerjaay) February 8, 2024

Difficult not to cheer that “Fair enough mate” exit. #TheApprentice — Trevor Lambert #SaveTheBBC (@TrevorMLambert) February 8, 2024

Paul saying “fair enough mate” after being fired by Lord Sugar #theapprenticepic.twitter.com/eavYd5rcAa — Lewis (@lewiisjefferies) February 8, 2024

Home Counties loser: “Thank you for the opportunity, Lord Sugar.”

Chippy Northerner: “Fair enough, mate.” 🤣🤣🤣#TheApprentice — Philip Nolan (@philipnolan1) February 8, 2024

I am fucking losing my mind at "fair enough mate" #TheApprentice — David ✨ (@betbinch) February 8, 2024

Two weeks into the new season, the girls’ team has triumphed in both challenges they’ve been sent, with two candidates already having been eliminated from the competition.

Story continues

Before the new series got underway, Alan Sugar told the BBC he had two requirements for the current batch of contestants – “no influencers” and nobody “who wants to work from home”.

This declaration did raise eyebrows at the time, though, as it was delivered by the entrepreneur to BBC Breakfast… over a Zoom call.

Next week, the teams will be mixed for the first time, with the contenders being tasked with putting together a virtual escape room.

The Apprentice continues on Thursday night at 9pm on BBC One.

READ MORE: