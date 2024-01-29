Firefighter in Carroll County charged with setting fires
Authorities arrested a volunteer Carroll County firefighter in connection with a string of fires over the last year in Eldersburg and Liberty Reservoir areas. Allison Nicole Creutzer, 20, of Eldersburg, was charged with intentionally setting fire to grass, brush and woodland, three counts of second-degree malicious burning and one misdemeanor count of calling in a false report of a fire, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office. Baltimore Environmental Police, who assisted during the investigation, arrested Creutzer on Saturday night.