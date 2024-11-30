Firefighter in Charity Calendar Opens Up About His Smoking Photoshoot and Working with Exotic Animals (Exclusive)

Chiara Kim
·3 min read

The 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar will support relief efforts for those affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene

The Australian Firefighters Calendar is heating up this year — all thanks to the brave souls who helped bring it to life.

Chesapeake, Va., firefighter Alijah Johnson, 27, tells PEOPLE that modeling for the calendar — which benefits relief efforts for those affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene — included everything from grappling with “vicious monkeys” to playing with fire.

Growing up with a police chief mother, Johnson says he was inspired to become a firefighter to help others and make their "worst day better."

 Australian Firefighters Calendar Alijah Johnson

Australian Firefighters Calendar

Alijah Johnson

He notes that he used to laugh off people who asked him if he “was one of those firefighters" in the calendars. However, after his friends told him he would be a great fit, he decided to embrace the new path and applied for the Australian Firefighters Calendar.

Johnson recalls that calendar director David Rogers responded to his application within hours.

 Australian Firefighters Calendar Alijah Johnson

Australian Firefighters Calendar

Alijah Johnson

“He was like, ‘Hey mate, we love the way that you look,’” says the firefighter, who was one of two Americans flown to Australia for the shoot. “It happened very fast.”

Johnson was booked and busy in Australia, waking at 6 a.m. local time and shooting until 4 p.m. for five days.

Australian Firefighters Calendar Ben Wallace

Australian Firefighters Calendar

Ben Wallace

He notes that they shot with horses one day and posed with native animals like koalas and meerkats the next. Ultimately, the inclusion of the animals made the shoot get a little chaotic, he recalls.

“Monkeys (were) jumping on top of my head,” Johnson shares. “Apparently, these were very vicious monkeys, and you couldn’t look them in the eye, they’ll tear your face off.”

Luckily for him, next were shoots with farm animals — llamas, pigs and sheep — as well as cats and dogs.

 Australian Firefighters Calendar Brett Francisco

Australian Firefighters Calendar

Brett Francisco

Johnson says playing with “animals that you’ve never seen in real life but you’ve seen on a television” was “pretty cute.”

His final day of work was dedicated to the “hero” calendar, which sought to capture his daily heroism through staged shoots.

“We just played with fire,” Johnson says. “We would pour gasoline everywhere and step into the fire, or they would throw fire against the wall and make this big explosion.”

 Australian Firefighters Calendar Jacob Hacker

Australian Firefighters Calendar

Jacob Hacker

After the eventful shoot, Johnson says the firefighters have kept in touch. According to him, they comment on each others’ Instagram posts and even met up at CatCon in Los Angeles to promote their calendar.

“(I'm) extremely grateful and blessed … to shoot not only just for a firefighters calendar but for the world’s biggest firefighters calendar,” Johnson notes.

Johnson is the first Black firefighter featured in the calendar. “It’s a chance to show others you can break barriers, represent your community and be a part of a good cause on a global scale,” he says of the milestone.

Australian Firefighters Calendar Michell Brunello

Australian Firefighters Calendar

Michell Brunello

Since 1993, the Australian Firefighters Calendar has raised over $3.45M. The 2025 calendar partnered with Greater Good Charities to provide donations for medical assistance, food and shelter for rebuilding efforts for American citizens and animals affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene.

Johnson notes that this cause shows him “how much respect Australia has for America" and the mutual support the countries share after the U.S. helped Australia during its devastating 2019-20 wildfire season.

Support will also go towards Australian organizations — the Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital, Safe Haven Animal Rescue, Rural Fire Service and Kids With Cancer Foundation.

Check out the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar’s five editions on Amazon or their official website.

Latest Stories

  • CRA duped yet again in Ontario construction tax credit scheme

    The Canada Revenue Agency is being hit again with revelations it failed to detect a scam, one so obvious that, according to insiders, a simple Google or corporate registry search would have prevented it.But this time there's a twist.According to sources, the agency learned earlier this year that it wrongly paid out tens of millions to scammers who used phony businesses to claim Ontario tax credits to renovate or build commercial facilities.The CRA processed the tax credits on behalf of the Ontar

  • How A Recent Supreme Court Decision May Have Already Hamstrung RFK Jr.'s Big Plans

    Can liberals stop worrying and love the end of "Chevron deference"?

  • A week after N.L. made changes to Crown lands division, a landowner has lost his battle

    Everett Sacrey says there was no indication that his family didn't have a clear title to their land. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)A Portugal Cove-St. Philip's man has lost his battle with Newfoundland and Labrador's Crown lands division, less than a week after the provincial government works on passing legislative changes meant to ease unexpected issues.For Everett Sacrey, the loss means his plan to build a family home on land passed down by his parents will cost a lot more — if it happens at all."We're

  • Trudeau says NDP turning its back on workers by stalling $250 rebate cheques

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the NDP is turning its back on workers by holding up a promised $250 rebate the Liberals promised to send to millions of Canadians.Last week, Trudeau announced a multi-billion-dollar affordability package that includes a proposed two-month GST holiday on some goods and services — including children's toys, beer and wine and restaurant meals — and a plan to send $250 cheques to the 18.7 million people in Canada who worked in 2023 and earned $150,000 or less.The

  • ‘Wildly disruptive’: What happened last time Trump moved a federal agency out of DC

    As part of his campaign to reclaim the White House, Donald Trump made clear that in a second term in office, he’d move tens of thousands of federal jobs outside the “Washington swamp” and into “places filled with patriots who love America.”

  • Mexico to eliminate 7 independent regulatory, oversight agencies. What does it mean for the future?

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Senate has voted to eliminate seven independent regulatory and oversight agencies, a move that critics warn will cement the ruling party’s power and avoid outside scrutiny.

  • Trump may rely on acting secretaries if nominees fail to muster GOP support

    President-elect Trump may need to rely on acting secretaries to fill out his Cabinet as a number of key nominations draw significant concern from key GOP senators. When Senate confirmations are in limbo, especially if there is pushback from lawmakers, presidents can slip nominees into acting roles for at least 210 days. Trump did so…

  • Trudeau noncommittal on expanding rebate beyond 'working Canadians'

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not appear willing Friday to budge on his plan to send a $250 rebate to "hardworking Canadians," despite pressure from the opposition to give the money to seniors and people who are not able to work.

  • Six Democratic lawmakers targeted with bomb threats during Thanksgiving holiday

    At least six Democrats in Congress say they were targeted with a bomb threat over the Thanksgiving holiday.

  • Former Vancouver mayor on next steps after B.C. gets green light to sue opioid providers

    The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that British Columbia can bring forward a class-action lawsuit against opioid providers for health care costs on behalf of other governments. Former Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart tells BC Today host Michelle Eliot that it's a good step, but work in other areas is also needed to address the opioid crisis itself.

  • Liberals, NDP pass bill to enact two-month GST holiday in House of Commons

    OTTAWA — The Liberals' GST holiday bill is one step closer to becoming law after it was passed by a majority of the House of Commons late Thursday night.

  • Parsing the symbols, signals and seriousness of Alberta's new Sovereignty Act move

    To show how opposed her UCP government is to Ottawa's oil and gas emissions cap, Premier Danielle Smith said Alberta would use its provincial Sovereignty Act to bar energy companies from submitting emissions data to the federal government, and from letting federal employees onto their production sites.These actions are "bold" in the government's own words. They'd also potentially run afoul of federal law requiring data sharing, and companies' own obligations to shareholders and investors.But it'

  • Russian police raid Moscow nightclubs in LGBTQ+ crackdown

    MOSCOW (AP) — Russian police raided several bars and nightclubs across Moscow on Saturday as part of the government’s crackdown on “LGBTQ+ propaganda,” state media reported.

  • High-ranking military official in China suspended and placed under investigation

    BEIJING (AP) — A member of China's powerful Central Military Commission has been suspended and put under investigation, the country's Defense Ministry said Thursday.

  • During the campaign, Trump talked about ‘Black jobs’. He’s nominated just one Black person for his cabinet

    Trump’s first administration was the least racially diverse in decades. More than 80 percent of his latest nominees are white

  • Gottlieb: RFK Jr. ‘will cost lives’ if he follows through on health plans

    Scott Gottlieb, who served as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during President-elect Trump’s first term, expressed concerns with the pick of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) due to his anti-vaccine advocacy. “I think if RFK follows through on his intentions, and I believe…

  • CFIB's Atlantic analyst calls on PM to compensate businesses for tax holiday admin costs

    A group that represents small and medium-sized businesses in P.E.I. and elsewhere across the country is calling on the federal government to offset its two-month tax holiday with support for owners.The Canadian Federation of Independent Business wants Ottawa to provide those businesses with $1,000 in compensation to help them cope with the cost of the sales tax break from Dec. 14, 2024, to Feb. 15, 2025.It's also asking for a commitment that business owners won't face penalties from the Canada R

  • Ottawa announces $758M to help TTC pay for new Line 2 subway trains

    The City of Toronto is set to replace aging subway cars on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth, after the federal government announced $1.2 billion in funding for the TTC on Friday.The city will put $758 million of the funds toward purchasing 55 new subway cars, according to a news release from the Department of Finance."We need to have public transit that grows with the needs of our growing city," Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said during Friday's announcement.Toronto has pushed the federal governm

  • Quebec will aim to 'minimize' impact of $1.5B cuts on health-care services

    Quebec's newest Crown corporation, Santé Québec, officially takes control of the province's health-care system this weekend — and takes on the Herculean task of tackling an anticipated $1.5-billion deficit.Health Minister Christian Dubé gave an update Friday morning ahead of Sunday's inauguration of the new health-care agency.He said Santé Québec has been mandated to return to a balanced budget, a task the minister has described as "non-negotiable." Dubé acknowledged that while a reduction in in

  • Kansas, Missouri AGs spent years suing Biden. What happens when Trump’s back in power?

    Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach and Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey are facing a new era with President-elect Donald Trump returning to the White House.