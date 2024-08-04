Firefighter dies after incident involving falling tree in Jasper National Park

A firefighter has died while on duty in Jasper National Park.

RCMP say they learned Saturday afternoon that an Alberta Wildland Fire Employee being seriously injured by a falling tree.

Mounties say the 24-year-old man was fighting an active fire north of Jasper at the time of the incident.

He was taken from the scene via a STARS air ambulance and later died.

RCMP say the man was originally from Calgary and was based out of the Rocky Mountain House area.

Occupational Health and Safety has been informed and will be investigating the man's death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press