Firefighter Fells Tree as SoCal's Line Fire Reaches 50 Percent Containment

Emergency crews continued to battle the Line fire in Southern California on Wednesday, September 18, with evacuation orders still in effect in the area.

Footage released by Cal Fire shows a firefighter cutting down a tree scorched by the Line fire on Wednesday. According to Cal Fire, the fire has burned over 39,000 acres and was 50 percent contained as of Wednesday morning.

The man suspected of igniting the Line fire pleaded not guilty to the 11 arson-related charges against him, according to a local news outlet. Credit: Cal Fire BDU via Storyful