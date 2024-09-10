Firefighter injured in blaze at Tower District home in Fresno. Explosions were heard

The Fresno Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire in the Tower District on Tuesday morning.

The blaze started just before 10 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of North Wilson Avenue, near Olive Avenue.

When crews arrived, there was a large massive column of black smoke coming from the fire that started in the backyard of the home, Fresno Fire spokesperson Josh Sellers said.

Sellers said there were multiple cars and tires in the backyard that possibly caused an explosion that was heard by neighbors. The fire spread to the home.

Fences and a power line fell, Sellers said.

Two people inside the home were displaced and not injured. One firefighter had a shoulder injury because of a roof collapse, Sellers said.

He’s expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

At least 40 firefighters responded to the blaze.

Fire crews also responded to a two-alarm fire around 8:30 p.m. Monday after a three-unit apartment caught on fire on Fourth Street near Belmont Avenue.

Crews were able to put out the fire in 30 minutes, but they faced an obstacle where families trying to escape were blocked by power lines.

The power lines fell in the primary exits for families. Firefighters gained access and were able to get several people out safely.

The cause of that fire was under investigation.