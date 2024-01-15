Firefighters from across Arizona honor their fallen at State Capitol
Firefighters from all across Arizona took the time to remember their fallen brothers and sisters outside the State Capitol building on Sunday.
Firefighters from all across Arizona took the time to remember their fallen brothers and sisters outside the State Capitol building on Sunday.
Republicans had hoped that Hunter Biden could have helped prove their central allegation that his father, Joe Biden, engaged in a pay-to-play scheme and acted corruptly while in office.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday the United States does not support the independence of Taiwan, after Taiwanese voters rebuffed China and gave the ruling party a third presidential term. Earlier in the day, the Taiwanese ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) presidential candidate Lai Ching-te came to power, strongly rejecting Chinese pressure to spurn him, and pledged both to stand up to Beijing and seek talks. Biden said, when asked for reaction to Saturday's elections.
The president's son, facing off with MAGA Republicans at a congressional committee meeting, leaves them looking like fools.
The drownings come amid escalating tensions between Texas and the U.S. government.
Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee said on a right-wing podcast in December that blackmail would explain some of his colleagues’ votes.
WASHINGTON (AP) — John Kerry, the U.S. special envoy on climate, is stepping down from the Biden administration in the coming weeks, according to two people familiar with his plans. Kerry, a longtime senator and secretary of state, was tapped shortly after Joe Biden's November 2020 election to take on the new role created specifically to fight climate change on behalf of the administration on the global stage. Kerry’s departure plans were first reported Saturday by Axios. Kerry was one of the le
White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said on Sunday Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's doctor's think he may still need some additional care. "We'll see, you know, when he can be released, but obviously they still feel like he may need some additional care...part of that is just physical therapy," Kirby told CBS's 'Face the Nation.' Kirby said "there is routine regular communication" between President Joe Biden and Austin and that the secretary remains "actively involved and engaged" from the hospital.
A handful of House Democrats say they’d step in to help Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) keep his gavel in the face of a potential conservative revolt — but it wouldn’t come free. Democrats willing to consider the matter said Johnson would first have to forge an agreement with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) ensuring…
The Ukrainian government has withdrawn a bill on reforming Ukraine’s conscription system in response to concerns raised by the Anti-Corruption Committee, said MP Oleksiy Honcharenko during an interview with Radio NV on Jan. 11.
France's newly appointed Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Saturday on his first official visit abroad, vowing that Paris would maintain its support as Russia’s full-scale invasion nears its second anniversary. His visit came a day after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled a fresh package of military help in Kyiv, and as Ukraine waits to see if Brussels and Washington will unlock massive sums of new aid."Despite the multiplying crise
Toronto's proposed property tax rate for this year is on the table and you've got questions.CBC Toronto's city hall reporter Shawn Jeffords breaks down below what we know and what we don't at this point. First, some background:Staff proposed a 10.5 per cent property tax increase this week — amounting to more than $300 per year added to the bill of the average home — and warned without funding from the federal government, that could climb as high as 16.5 per cent.The money is needed to combat a m
A federal judge in Florida on Friday ruled that a U.S. law that bars people from possessing firearms in post offices is unconstitutional, citing a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling from 2022 that expanded gun rights. U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, an appointee of Republican former President Donald Trump in Tampa, reached that conclusion in dismissing part of an indictment charging a postal worker with illegally possessing a gun in a federal facility. Mizelle said that charge violated Emmanuel Ayala's right to keep and bear arms under the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment, saying "a blanket restriction on firearms possession in post offices is incongruent with the American tradition of firearms regulation."
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a new twist to the fight over abortion access, congressional Republicans are trying to block a Biden administration spending rule that they say will cut off millions of dollars to anti-abortion counseling centers. The rule would prohibit states from sending federal funds earmarked for needy Americans to so-called “crisis pregnancy centers,” which counsel against abortions. At stake are millions of dollars in federal funds that currently flow to the organizations through the
NEW YORK (AP) — Advocates of diversity efforts are steeling themselves for a fight this year as a growing number of lawsuits take aim at programs intended to advance racial equity in the corporate world. Lawsuits making their way through the courts have targeted prominent companies and a wide array of diversity initiatives, including fellowships, hiring goals, anti-bias training and contract programs for minority or women-owned businesses. Most have been filed by conservative activists who have
The second phase of Ukraine's land reform, which began on Jan. 1 and allows legal entities to purchase agricultural land with an increased limit of up to 10,000 hectares, has sparked controversy among small and medium-seized farmers, who are demanding that the old conditions with a quota of 100 hectares be maintained.
CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez breaks down the most recent developments on Capitol Hill, where congressional leaders are discussing a new bill that would address border security, funding for allies overseas.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., joins ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ to discuss the GOP’s ongoing probe into Hunter Biden, the U.S. border crisis, and the White House’s funding strategy.
Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly slammed a Florida school district’s decision as “preposterous” after it removed two of his books. Florida Freedom to Read Project obtained a list of more than a thousand books that were currently pulled down by Florida’s Escambia County School District (ECPS). Two of O’Reilly’s books, “Killing Reagan: The Violent…
The U.S. aviation regulator on Friday extended the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplanes indefinitely for new safety checks and announced it will tighten oversight of Boeing itself after a cabin panel broke off a new jet in mid-flight. As United Airlines and Alaska Airlines canceled flights through Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it will require another round of inspections before it will consider putting the jets back in service. Under more stringent supervision, the regulator will audit the Boeing 737 MAX 9 production line and suppliers and consider having an independent entity take over from Boeing certain aspects of certifying the safety of new aircraft that the FAA previously assigned to the planemaker.
(Bloomberg) -- John Kerry, the top US climate diplomat, intends to step down after more than three years relentlessly pressing countries to get more aggressive in the fight against global warming, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Set for Another Cash Boost If Congress Backs Tax DealApple to Shutter 121-Person San Diego AI Team in ReorganizationBiden Says US Doesn’t Support Taiwan Independence After VoteNvidia’s Red-Hot 2024 Start a Bright Spot a