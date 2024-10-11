Firefighters from across the region train in Detroit on putting out EV fires
Local and regional fire departments learned more about how to put out fires in electrical vehicles this week.
Hurricane Milton hit Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 9 with heavy rain and strong winds
Before hitting Florida, video shot by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration drone shows a massive 28-foot wave with wind gusts crashing.
Flooded streets, bashed-in buildings, ripped roofs.
Jared Moskowitz slammed the Georgia Republican for her “very dangerous” misinformation.
I can't say I've ever seen a dumpster on a roof like that before.
Water in Tampa Bay was returning to normal levels Thursday. The area experienced 'reverse storm surge' that drove water away from the shoreline.
Residents of Punta Gorda emerged after Hurricane Milton raked across Florida to find roads flooded, homes water logged and dreams dashed.
Hurricane Milton made landfall on Florida's west coast late Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane, bringing widespread impacts to the state.
Tropical systems aren’t just a hazard along the coast
MAGA took no responsibility for the mega size of Hurricane Milton and the damage it threatens to inflict on Florida—but maybe it should have.The historical storm was supercharged by record water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico, a phenomenon worsened by the climate change that Donald Trump and his acolytes are determined to do nothing about.In fact, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis went so far as to sign legislation in May that excises any reference to climate change from state law.Read more at The D
Humans can't control the weather, but there are things we can do to prepare for major hurricanes.
Hurricane Milton begun to unleash some rainfall, tornado, wind and storm surge impacts on Florida, with it just making landfall as a major Category 3 storm on Wednesday evening
Eyes to the sky! More aurora displays may be on the way following a powerful solar flare and the eruption of an exceptionally fast solar storm.
The Weather Network meteorologist Nadine Powell looks at Ontario's Thanksgiving weekend outlook.
If you didn't get to see the auroras this week, fret not. An even stronger geomagnetic storm hits Earth from October 10–12 and extends into the U.S. This means most of Canada will be able to see them if you're not in cloud cover. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
As Florida braces for Hurricane Milton's impacts, the track is shifting slightly. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest details.
"If you're someone who saw the mayor of Tampa get on CNN and say that 'If you stay, you're going to die,' and you're confused on why anyone would ever stay in Tampa if our mayor just said we're going to die, you're missing a really key piece of this..."
(Reuters) -After millions of people were ordered to flee along Florida's Gulf Coast, the African elephants, Caribbean flamingos, pygmy hippos and about 1,000 other animals were riding out the monstrous Hurricane Milton at Tampa's zoo. For many of the animals, the storm will mean they have to give up the creature comforts of their everyday accommodations but they will not have to leave ZooTampa's 70-acre (28-hectare) property, even though it is in a mandatory evacuation zone, said Tiffany Burns, senior director of its animal programs.
The power of surge: ‘It will destroy you. It will break the piles, the columns that the house was built on.’
(Bloomberg) -- After fearing the worst from Hurricane Milton, investors in catastrophe bonds appear to have sustained losses well below those predicted as recently as Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergThe Cablebus Transformed Commutes in Mexico City’s Populous OutskirtsSan Francisco to Shut 9% of Public Schools Amid Budget WoesChicago’s $1 Billion Budget Hole Exacerbated by School TurmoilUrban Heat Stress Is Another Disparity in the World’s Most Unequal NationShould Evictions Be Banned After Hur