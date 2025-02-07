Firefighters Arrive at Scene of Deadly Church Roof Collapse

A 26-year-old woman was killed and at least five people were injured when part of the ceiling of a Brazilian church famed for its ornate interior collapsed on February 5.

Footage from Sergio Batista shows the moment firefighters arrived at the scene of the collapse at the Church and Convent of Sao Francisco in Salvador.

The Civil Police of the state of Bahia named the victim as Giulia Panchoni Righetto, from the southern city of Ribeirao Preto, in Sao Paulo state.

Br Rogerio Lopes, provincial minister of the Franciscan Friars for the province of Santo Antonio, said the ceiling collapse was a “moment of immense pain”. He said authorities would “investigate the causes of the incident and take the appropriate measures to ensure the safety of the location.” Credit: Sergio Batista via Storyful

Video Transcript

Y veo ok, y veo ok y veo ok y veo ok y veo ok?

Y veo a