Firefighters battle 3-alarm house fire in Goffstown, officials say

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has told about 580 temporary workers, most of them debt collectors, that they'll lose their jobs in about a month.Details of the cuts come from two public sector unions, which say the cuts are happening across the country. About 15 of the jobs are in the Ottawa area.CRA told Radio-Canada it's prioritizing resources for tax filing, and reducing pandemic-era staffing levels. According to the Treasury Board, CRA's workforce grew from 39,500 in 2016 to more than 59,00