Firefighters Battle Blaze as Fires Rage in Texas Panhandle
Crews continued firefighting efforts in Texas’s Roberts County on Thursday, February 29, as several massive fires raged across the Panhandle region.
Video captured on February 28 by Christian Sanchez-Davila shows firefighting efforts north of the Panhandle town of Miami, in Roberts County, which has been impacted by the destructive Smokehouse Creek fire.
As of Thursday, the 1,075,000-acre Smokehouse Creek fire remains the largest of the four active fires still burning in the Texas Panhandle, according to Texas A&M Forest Service officials. Credit: Christian Sanchez-Davila via Storyful
Video Transcript
[NO SPEECH]