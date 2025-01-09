Firefighters battle blaze at housing block in Iqaluit

Firefighters respond to a blaze in Iqaluit on Wednesday evening. (Cindy Alorut/CBC - image credit)

Firefighters were on the scene Wednesday evening of an apartment fire in Iqaluit.

The city issued a notice advising people that the fire department was actively responding to a fire at 1088 Noble House. Officials asked residents to avoid the area "until further notice."

"Access to the area will be limited during this time to ensure emergency responders can work without obstruction."

No other details have been released.

Firefighters at the scene of a fire in Iqaluit, Jan. 8, 2025.

Officials asked residents to avoid the area until further notice. (Cindy Alorut/CBC)