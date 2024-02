A wildfire which firefighters had been battling for two days in Jefferson Davis County, Mississippi, was 50 percent contained, state forestry officials said.

Video from Mississippi State Forestry Commission shows the fire burning trees along a road on Monday, February 26.

“The Jefferson Davis County wildfire is over 1,360 acres at this time,” it wrote in the post. Credit: @MSForestryComm via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]