Firefighters battle blaze at Kissimmee recycling plant, officials say
The Queen visited Swindon's Great Western Hospital on Tuesday, with royal watchers noticing she made a mistake during her trip
Coronation Street has sparked backlash from a leading kidney charity regarding its Carla Connor storyline.
The Public Health Agency of Canada estimates nearly 1,600 people may have been infected with salmonella in connection with mini pastries recall.
For the past five weeks, Toronto night nurse Keren Elumir has been handing out clean underwear and electrolyte packets at a safe consumption and overdose prevention site in Moss Park.She's been seeing more and more people with the telltale signs of a Shigella infection, also known as shigellosis: diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever.Toronto has an outbreak of 11 confirmed cases, all among homeless people, who don't always have reliable access to facilities like washrooms."You'll hear people yellin
Mikey has exceeded expectations to become a little boy who loves the outdoors, eating pizza and spending time with his family
At least nine people are believed to have died as a result of the dangerous cold gripping much of the country, as a once-in-a-generation winter storm wreaks havoc on the Gulf Coast — a region wholly unaccustomed to winter weather.
Nutrition experts share the top foods you should not eat because they contain unhealthy fats, sweeteners, harmful pesticides, lots of sodium, and more.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Donald Trump ordered the U.S. to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement on Monday, once again placing the world's top historic emitter of greenhouse gases outside the global pact aimed at pushing nations to tackle climate change. Ignoring it only sends all that vast wealth to competitor economies, while climate disasters like droughts, wildfires and superstorms keep getting worse, destroying property and businesses, hitting nation-wide food production, and driving economy-wide price inflation. "The door remains open to the Paris Agreement, and we welcome constructive engagement from any and all countries."
The majority of Americans think prescription drug costs are unreasonable and believe a major contributor to the high cost is profits made by pharmaceutical companies, a survey by KFF found. Although...
A few lifestyle habits can make or break your feet.
A Trump executive order directs agencies to 'to route more water' across the state. But some say there's a lot more at stake.
Prince William's wife Princess Kate reportedly moved out of her family home, Adelaide Cottage, during her cancer recovery – why her mother Carole's property was the perfect place to rest
Multiple warnings have been issued across Northern Ireland from midnight on Thursday.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says the province's northern port could become a key asset amid potential Canada-U.S. trade tensions.Manitoba is technically a maritime province, and the northern town of Churchill is connected to rail lines and has a deepsea port — things that could help ensure Arctic sovereignty and national security, Kinew said at a Tuesday news conference in Brandon, where he was attending the Manitoba Ag Days farm show and exhibition.Churchill also has "huge" opportunities when it
Former Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) criticized President Trump for pardoning roughly 1,500 people who were arrested during the Jan, 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, including some who harmed police. At least 600 insurrectionists were formally accused of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement. “No one should excuse violence. And particularly violence against…
A cold weather advisory was issued in Central Florida as the region faced unusually cold temperatures early Wednesday, Jan. 22
President Donald Trump has issued a “full and unconditional pardon” to Washington, DC, police lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky and officer Terence Sutton for their roles in the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown, a case that drew protests on the heels of the murder of George Floyd.
Would you ever guess that Florida recorded more snowfall in January than St. John's, N.L.? It just happened
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says a government led by him would cut the number of federal public servants — but he doesn't mind if they work from home.
People are encouraged to either throw away affected eggs or return them to the store