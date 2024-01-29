Firefighters Battle Blaze at Russian Factory

Russian emergency crews worked to contain a large fire burning at a plastics plant in the town Aramil on Monday, January 29.

Footage released by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations shows the fire at the site, which is near to the Aramil Aviation Repair Plant southeast of Yekaterinburg.

The ministry said the factory produced polyethylene pipes.

At least 11 firefighting units responded to the blaze. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not reported. Credit: Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations via Storyful