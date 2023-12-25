Firefighters battle Christmas Eve blaze in Waltham, Mass. home
Firefighters in Waltham, Massachusetts battled a two alarm fire Christmas Eve night inside the basement of a home on Barbara Road.
The disgraced actor speaks as a version of his "House of Cards" Frank Underwood character and takes credit for Netflix's trademark "tu-dum" intro The post Kevin Spacey Ruins Christmas With Tucker Carlson Interview, Says He ‘Wouldn’t Be the First Guy to Tell Me You’d Never Tried That Before’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
The Duke of Sussex revealed in his book Spare he organised two sentimental Christmas gifts for staff moments before officially stepping back as a senior member of the royal family.
Fair warning: this one might make you cry a little.
They lived together for 28 years but never had a Christmas. She spent Christmas with her parents, and she and her boyfriend celebrated together later.
The South Carolina senator hit midtown Manhattan to wage his bizarre battle on behalf of the fast food chain.
"I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean," Carter family matriarch Jane Carter said
The gymnast posted what seemed to be a response to recent events on social media on Saturday
The Princess of Wales looked so beautiful in festive red behind-the-scenes of her ‘Together at Christmas’ carol service on ITV
Helen Mirren says the compliment, “You look good for your age,” is “insulting” and “patronizing.” The actress actually loves aging, and explained why.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — In an improbable confluence of geopolitical strife, childhood wonder and salty air, a Ukrainian watchmaker has repaired a 118-year-old town clock in eastern Newfoundland that hadn't told time in decades. Liudmyla Pass, 68, had been in Newfoundland less than a month when she climbed the stairs to the long-silent clock tower in the coastal town of Carbonear on Tuesday, armed with her tools and five decades of expertise. About four hours later, she had the clock's gears clicking
The video shows Kate feature as part of a surprise Christmas tea party.
The senator says "If you watch CNN, MSNBC, there is no border crisis, doesn't exist, because they don't cover on those facts" The post Ted Cruz Makes Fox Host Defend MSNBC After Saying ‘They Don’t Cover News’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
The "Love Story" actor died on Dec. 8, but the cause of his death was just made public.
The nation's gone three years without Melania Trump's eccentric Christmas decorations.
Actors Kevin Kline and Phoebe Cates married in 1989 and have two children
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians should "find strength in our differences" this Christmas. In his annual Christmas address, Trudeau called for Canadians to "love our neighbours as we love ourselves" and give back, helping those who have fallen on hard times. "Let’s share the warmth of the season with those who are spending the holidays alone this year," Trudeau urged. He said that while Christians mark the religious holiday by celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, the value
The group donned matching Santa hats for the festive occasion
Lady Louise, who is a student at the University of St Andrews, was among the royals pictured arriving for the event.
Wilma Mobley, 84, was found strangled and attacked with an "axe type instrument" in August of 1995, and her case remained unsolved for 28 years.
The "Late Show" comedian kicked off the festivities early with the co-hosts of CNN's year-end special.